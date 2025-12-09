Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Partners With US Bank to Boost Bitcoin Adoption

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 16:07
    Coinbase signs partnership with major US bank as crypto adoption continues to grow across the global market.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Partners With US Bank to Boost Bitcoin Adoption
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto industry has continued to evolve, and major traditional banks even in the U.S. are beginning to offer crypto trading services to their users.

    Advertisement

    On Tuesday, Dec. 9, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, announced it had entered a notable partnership with PNC Bank, a major U.S. bank that offers exclusive financial services to customers in the region.

    With this partnership, Coinbase and PNC bank will join hands to offer direct crypto services to its clients.  

    HOT Stories
    Standard Chartered: Bitcoin Halving Cycles Are Over
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Says XRP Holdings Are Undervalued, Andrew Tate Declares He's 'Huge on Bitcoin,' Solana Drops Rare XRP Mention
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant

    PNC becomes first U.S. bank to offer Bitcoin trading

    Although the crypto ecosystem has continued to see surging interest from traditional banks, this partnership is exceptional, as PNC has become the first bank to offer direct Bitcoin trading among all major U.S. banks.

    Advertisement

    With support from Coinbase, PNC Bank has officially launched a new service that allows eligible private banking clients to buy, hold and sell Bitcoin directly through the bank itself. 

    According to the announcement shared by Coinbase, the crypto service is fully powered by Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) infrastructure.

    Thus, PNC is now officially the first major U.S. bank to bring direct Bitcoin access to its private clients. While the service is only limited to its private clients, PNC has further revealed that it plans to expand the service to institutional clients in the future.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/09/2025 - 14:51
    'Huge Step': Coinbase CEO Hails CFTC Crypto Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Apparently, it is safe to say that the move aligns with Coinbase’s mission, as its Crypto-as-a-Service platform is designed specifically to help traditional banks and financial institutions to offer crypto services. The infrastructure aims to save them the stress of having to build or manage complex crypto infrastructure themselves. 

    Per the announcement, the partnership is targeted initially at high-net-worth clients within the PNC Private Bank division. As such, it will offer them integrated Bitcoin trading and custody, all within the PNC ecosystem.

    With this development, PNC bank can now start providing secure Bitcoin trading and custody with the same experience that matches the banking standard expected by its clients.

    #Coinbase #Bitcoin #Crypto Exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 15:45
    XRP Upgrade Imminent: Major Amendment Just Days Away
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 15:37
    Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    BTCC Exchange Integrates with TradingView, Bringing Professional Trading Tools to its 10 Million Global Users
    Baltex Launches BTC to XMR Private Swaps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 16:07
    Coinbase Partners With US Bank to Boost Bitcoin Adoption
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 15:45
    XRP Upgrade Imminent: Major Amendment Just Days Away
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 15:37
    Solana's New XRP Teaser Just Dropped, Ripple CTO Gets a Mention
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD