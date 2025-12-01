Advertisement
    Key December Date Announced for Coinbase Users: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 14:56
    Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase has announced a key date in December for its users as the countdown begins to its next evolution.
    Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has revealed a key date in December for its users. In a tweet, Coinbase highlighted the time for a system update, saying to its users, "See you on the 17th."

    Coinbase urges its users to save the date for Dec. 17, as it will be unveiling the next evolution of Coinbase on this day. The crypto exchange captured the significance of the update, saying "the future of money is here," implying that a new era for Coinbase was beginning. This event will be broadcast in a livestream on X on Dec. 17 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

    The Coinbase events website gives the current countdown of the event as sixteen days, eight hours.

    The specific details of the systems update remain unknown at press time, with Coinbase keeping it under wraps.

    This announcement comes about a week after Coinbase's funds migration. On Nov. 22, Coinbase stated it was migrating funds from internal legacy wallets to new wallets as part of its efforts to maintain industry-leading security standards.

    The internal wallet migrations were undertaken for BTC and ETH with large volumes of both assets shifted from existing Coinbase wallets to new Coinbase internal wallets.

    The migration, Coinbase said at the time, was unrelated to industry changes or price conditions and was not in response to a data breach incident or external threat.

    In October, JPMorgan upgraded Coinbase to an "overweight" rating, implying that risks have eased and the company's valuation appears attractive in comparison to its crypto peers.

    Coinbase news

    Rayls (RLS) has been added to the Coinbase roadmap. Coinbase also recently revealed that it had disabled trading for Muse Dao (MUSE) and Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG).

    However, it has extended the suspension of trading for Clover Finance (CLV), EOS (EOS) and League of Kingdoms Arena (LOKA) to Dec. 10, 2025, on or around 2:00 p.m. ET.

    Aster perpetual contracts are now available on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. Irys (IRYS), Fluid (FLUID) and World Mobile Token (WMTX)  are now available on the Coinbase platform and in the Coinbase app. 

    #Coinbase
