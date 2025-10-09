Coinbase CEO Reveals Stance on Meme Coins After Major New US Exchange Integration

Meme cryptocurrencies, despite being an established segment of the crypto market, still have that sense of gambling and pure speculation in the eyes of many traders and investors. While their total capitalization amounts to over $70 billion, according to CoinMarketCap, they rarely feature in the conversation of notable crypto figures, and that is primarily why a recent post from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong caught attention.

Thus, Jesse Pollak, known as the key developer behind the Base blockchain, an EVM ledger created with the backing of the leading U.S. crypto exchange, recently revealed that every meme coin of the "blue blockchain" is now available on Coinbase.

This post rhymes with the previous announcement that the exchange opened decentralized trading right through their main app for U.S. citizens (excluding New York).

Previously, the Coinbase app was only offering those assets that achieved listing on the main platform, but with that expansion, everyone who is eligible can now swap Base assets, and meme coins too, right in the app.

Reacting to Pollak's statement, Armstrong highlighted how this development eases access to assets through Coinbase and makes it faster than before.

Coinbase, meme and crypto

This is not the first time Armstrong talks about memes, though, as back in February he pointed out that meme coins are no longer just noise on the market but increasingly serve as signals of community activity and early product-market fit. The way they spread through social channels and ignite on-chain volume shows how cultural assets can generate utility, even if unplanned.

While many of them may look unserious or speculative, meme cryptocurrencies often act as testing grounds for market behavior and infrastructure.

By aligning expansion of Base assets with this stance, Coinbase is making a calculated bet at earning money by opening the way to the most entertaining, wild and volume-rich segment of crypto, where culture and liquidity collide.