Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Drops 'Economic Freedom' Tweet on Thanksgiving

It is Thanksgiving Day, and crypto leaders and exchanges are penning Thanksgiving messages in commemoration.

In a recent tweet, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving tweet with the crypto community, expressing gratitude for all builders and users contributing to pushing crypto forward.

These collaborative efforts, Armstrong says, are bringing closer the achievement of economic freedom worldwide.

"Happy Thanksgiving. I’m grateful for all the builders and users contributing to pushing crypto forward, getting us closer to achieving economic freedom worldwide," the Coinbase CEO said.

Happy Thanksgiving!



2025 was a huge year, marking progress in crypto adoption and innovation. The Genius Act was passed this year, with the next focus now on the CLARITY Act.

Coinbase predicts next big thing in 2026

In a recent tweet, Coinbase Ventures makes a prediction for the incoming year of 2026, broken into four parts.

Coinbase predicts 2026 to be the year synthetic markets break open via RWA perpetuals, bringing exposure to everything from private company valuations to macro indicators fully on-chain. It also expects the next breakout UX layers and exchange models to emerge as traders demand pro-grade tools on-chain.

Coinbase predicts a DeFi shift from isolated protocols to fully composable markets, where collateral can earn, hedge and leverage at once. As AI systems move from screens into the physical world, crypto will become the coordination layer powering data collection, identity and autonomous agent activity.

Coinbase news

Coinbase has announced a major systems upgrade scheduled for Dec. 17. Aster perpetual futures recently got listed on the Coinbase International exchange.

In delisting news, Coinbase stated it had ceased trading for Muse Dao (MUSE) and Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG).

The crypto exchange also revealed its decision to extend the suspension of trading for Clover Finance (CLV), EOS (EOS) and League of Kingdoms Arena (LOKA) to Dec. 10, 2025, on or around 2:00 p.m. ET.