AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Says It’s 'Never Too Late' to Enter Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 5:09
    The Coinbase CEO claims that it is not too late to invest in crypto after predicting that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could surge all the way to $1 million
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Says It’s 'Never Too Late' to Enter Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer at cryptocurrency exchange giant Coinbase, has rejected the idea that crypto is too expensive for new investors.

    Armstrong explains that those who want to get started do not actually need to buy an entire Bitcoin or Ethereum to get started. 

    "You don’t need to buy a full Bitcoin or ETH to get started. You can start buying and holding crypto with a few dollars. It’s never too late," Armstrong said in a recent social media post. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase CEO Says It’s 'Never Too Late' to Enter Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Shows No Chances for $100,000? XRP Crash Stops, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants $0.00001 Back
    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down
    'Protect Your XRP': Analyst Issues Warning to Crypto Community

    Less than 1 million full Bitcoin owners 

    According to data provided by CoinLedger, roughly 987,000 Bitcoin addresses hold at least one full coin. 

    Advertisement

    That said, the number of individuals who own a whole Bitcoin is likely to be substantially lower, given that one investor can control multiple wallets. 

    However, some commentators found the idea of buying just a few dollars' worth of Bitcoin ridiculous, considering that the cryptocurrency is already worth $2.2 trillion. Even if the most bullish BTC price forecasts end up materializing, investing insignificant amounts of money in the two largest cryptocurrencies won’t make someone wealthy. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/17/2025 - 12:52
    10-Year Crypto Prediction: Coinbase CEO Reveals Future of Adoption
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Hence, a lot of retail traders are gambling with countless altcoins that might have substantial upside potential, essentially treating crypto investing as a lottery. 

    Some have also pitched the idea of adding satoshis, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, to Coinbase, in order to make buying the cryptocurrency more appealing since humans naturally prefer round numbers. 

    $1 million Bitcoin price prediction 

    As reported by U.Today, Armstrong previously predicted that Bitcoin had a good chance of hitting $1 million by the end of the decade. 

    The influential cryptocurrency executive claimed that this would be possible because of regulatory clarity and broader institutional adoption. 

    The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands slightly above the $110,000 level. 

    #Brian Armstrong #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Shows No Chances for $100,000? XRP Crash Stops, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants $0.00001 Back
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 19:15
    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 20, 2025 - 5:09
    Coinbase CEO Says It’s 'Never Too Late' to Enter Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 20, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Shows No Chances for $100,000? XRP Crash Stops, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wants $0.00001 Back
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 19:15
    $3 Million Worth of Stolen XRP Tracked Down
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all