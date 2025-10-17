10-Year Crypto Prediction: Coinbase CEO Reveals Future of Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has issued a 10-year prediction for crypto adoption, and this prediction takes a different turn.

The usual prediction for crypto adoption typically incorporates numbers, as do certain projections by some crypto industry leaders.

As reported, the Cardano founder predicted another half-billion-to-billion users would enter the crypto space as the Magnificent Seven come in and integrate crypto into their platforms. As of mid-2025, global crypto users were estimated to be between 580 and 660 million, with the exact figure unknown.

Raoul Pal, cofounder and CEO of Real Vision, predicts that the overall number of cryptocurrency users globally will reach four billion by 2030.

The prediction by the Coinbase CEO takes another turn as it not only looks into the long term, 10 years, but it also does not give figures, which remains surprising.

Coinbase CEO makes prediction

In a tweet, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong makes a 10-year prediction, highlighting a surge in adoption in the coming years.

In 10 years, many more people will use crypto, but they may not know they're using crypto.



They only need to feel the benefits, not understand the systems behind it. The best tech is often invisible. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 16, 2025

Armstrong predicts that in the next 10 years, many more people will use crypto, but here comes the surprising part of his prediction: "They may not know they're using crypto." The Coinbase CEO added that they will only need to feel the benefits, not understand the systems behind it, adding that the best tech is often invisible.

Speaking about Coinbase, Armstrong stated that "over time user experience will keep improving, and more layers of complexity will disappear."

The Coinbase CEO's prediction follows the unveiling of the Coinbase business platform, which will launch "later this year."

The Coinbase business platform is billed as an "all-in-one financial platform" that will allow small- and medium-sized firms to receive crypto, manage assets and earn yield on stablecoins.