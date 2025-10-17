AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    10-Year Crypto Prediction: Coinbase CEO Reveals Future of Adoption

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 12:52
    The Coinbase CEO's crypto adoption prediction sparks interest on the market.
    Advertisement
    10-Year Crypto Prediction: Coinbase CEO Reveals Future of Adoption
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has issued a 10-year prediction for crypto adoption, and this prediction takes a different turn.

    Advertisement

    The usual prediction for crypto adoption typically incorporates numbers, as do certain projections by some crypto industry leaders.

    As reported, the Cardano founder predicted another half-billion-to-billion users would enter the crypto space as the Magnificent Seven come in and integrate crypto into their platforms. As of mid-2025, global crypto users were estimated to be between 580 and 660 million, with the exact figure unknown.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Falls Under $105,000, New $1 Billion Ripple Deal, XRP Has CEO Debate, Binance Under Scrutiny in France
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Ripple Raising $1 Billion for XRP Treasury. Will Price Surge?

    Raoul Pal, cofounder and CEO of Real Vision, predicts that the overall number of cryptocurrency users globally will reach four billion by 2030.

    Advertisement

    The prediction by the Coinbase CEO takes another turn as it not only looks into the long term, 10 years, but it also does not give figures, which remains surprising.

    Coinbase CEO makes prediction

    In a tweet, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong makes a 10-year prediction, highlighting a surge in adoption in the coming years.

    Armstrong predicts that in the next 10 years, many more people will use crypto, but here comes the surprising part of his prediction: "They may not know they're using crypto." The Coinbase CEO added that they will only need to feel the benefits, not understand the systems behind it, adding that the best tech is often invisible.

    Speaking about Coinbase, Armstrong stated that "over time user experience will keep improving, and more layers of complexity will disappear."

    The Coinbase CEO's prediction follows the unveiling of the Coinbase business platform, which will launch "later this year."

    The Coinbase business platform is billed as an "all-in-one financial platform" that will allow small- and medium-sized firms to receive crypto, manage assets and earn yield on stablecoins.

    #Brian Armstrong #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 12:19
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 11:58
    Binance Under Probe in France, Is BNB Price at Risk of Further Sell-Off?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 12:52
    10-Year Crypto Prediction: Coinbase CEO Reveals Future of Adoption
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 12:19
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 11:58
    Binance Under Probe in France, Is BNB Price at Risk of Further Sell-Off?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all