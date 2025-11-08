Coinbase Announces Listing for BNB's Aster Token: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced it has added BNB Chain-based Aster Token to its listing road map.

Advertisement

Coinbase Markets posted in a recent tweet that Aster (ASTER) has been added to its road map. As with Coinbase's listing road map, this signals intent rather than immediate availability.

The launch of trading for assets in the road map is contingent on market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Coinbase stated that trading will be announced separately once the said conditions are met.

Advertisement

The timing of Aster's listing on Coinbase remains significant as the crypto exchange opens its doors wider to BNB Chain-based tokens, starting with the BNB token itself.

In October, Coinbase listed the BNB token on its platform, a move that attracted widespread attention as BNB anchors BNB Chain, tied to Binance, Coinbase’s biggest rival. That same month, Coinbase introduced "The Blue Carpet," a new suite of products and services that streamline and enhance support for asset issuers starting from the first application to long after listing, and also offers direct access to Coinbase’s Listings Team.

Aster token

ASTER is a rebranded derivative platform token (formerly APX) with a max supply of 8 billion, focusing on community incentives and decentralized exchange features.

Aster stole the spotlight with a 2,800% surge in late September, reaching an all-time high of $2.42 on Sept. 24.

Binance co-founder Changpeng (CZ) Zhao's tweets, in one of which he described ASTER’s launch as a "strong start," boosted the token; with CZ clarifying afterward that he was not the token's creator amid speculations.

In the most recent move, which seemed like a vote of confidence on the token, CZ revealed he had bought nearly 2 million Aster tokens, sending a wave of speculative demand across the market.

At the time of writing, Aster was up 3.51% in the last 24 hours to $1.04.