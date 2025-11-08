AdvertisementAdvert.
    Coinbase Announces Listing for BNB's Aster Token: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 8/11/2025 - 10:55
    Coinbase has revealed that it has added BNB Chain's Aster Token to its listing road map, with the move coming weeks after the BNB token was listed on the exchange.
    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced it has added BNB Chain-based Aster Token to its listing road map.

    Coinbase Markets posted in a recent tweet that Aster (ASTER) has been added to its road map. As with Coinbase's listing road map, this signals intent rather than immediate availability.

    The launch of trading for assets in the road map is contingent on market-making support and sufficient technical infrastructure. Coinbase stated that trading will be announced separately once the said conditions are met.

    The timing of Aster's listing on Coinbase remains significant as the crypto exchange opens its doors wider to BNB Chain-based tokens, starting with the BNB token itself.

    In October, Coinbase listed the BNB token on its platform, a move that attracted widespread attention as BNB anchors BNB Chain, tied to Binance, Coinbase’s biggest rival. That same month, Coinbase introduced "The Blue Carpet," a new suite of products and services that streamline and enhance support for asset issuers starting from the first application to long after listing, and also offers direct access to Coinbase’s Listings Team.

    Aster token

    ASTER is a rebranded derivative platform token (formerly APX) with a max supply of 8 billion, focusing on community incentives and decentralized exchange features.

    Aster stole the spotlight with a 2,800% surge in late September, reaching an all-time high of $2.42 on Sept. 24.

    Binance co-founder Changpeng (CZ) Zhao's tweets, in one of which he described ASTER’s launch as a "strong start," boosted the token; with CZ clarifying afterward that he was not the token's creator amid speculations.

    In the most recent move, which seemed like a vote of confidence on the token, CZ revealed he had bought nearly 2 million Aster tokens, sending a wave of speculative demand across the market.

    At the time of writing, Aster was up 3.51% in the last 24 hours to $1.04.

    #Aster #BNB
