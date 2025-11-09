AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hoskinson Abandons Cardano? All You Need to Know

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 9/11/2025 - 12:38
    Charles Hoskinson's most recent position on Midnight and Cardano raises a lot of questions to the future of the legendary cryptocurrency.
    Advertisement
    Charles Hoskinson Abandons Cardano? All You Need to Know
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, has been rumored to be leaving the project. Claims that he has moved on to concentrate only on Midnight have been circulating on social media, but that is not accurate. Examining Hoskinson’s posts from the previous six months paints a completely different picture.

    What's Midnight?

    Midnight, Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain project, makes up about 60% of his content. It should come as no surprise that Midnight has its own foundation, a strong marketing department, and actively pursues partnerships. About 25% of his posts are solely about Cardano, including discussions about governance, advancements in scalability and community milestones. The remaining 15% connects the two, demonstrating how Cardano’s fundamental infrastructure and Midnight’s features work together.

    Article image
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Midnight is built on top of Cardano, not in competition with it. The architecture demonstrates that it is a shared experience for every builder on Cardano, as Hoskinson himself stated. Recent increases in Hydra activity and Cardano wallet addresses indicate that the ecosystem as a whole is heading precisely in this direction, growing modularly rather than completely reimagining itself.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Spikes 250% in Profit-Taking, 73,880,192,530 SHIB Leave Binance Into Unknown, $1.12 Billion Bitcoin Sell-Off Threat Scares Crypto Market
    XRP Profit Realization Surges by 240%
    Ripple Effect: Will XRP Price Decouple From Bitcoin?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Lost the Price Battle, XRP Time-Traveled to 2024, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Aiming at $0.20 Recovery?

    Hoskinson's true dedication

    The recent engagement of Hoskinson still demonstrates dedication rather than disengagement. He actively participates in discussions with detractors, presented fresh DeFi demonstrations in November and promoted the Omega road map in September, which emphasizes long-term scalability and governance evolution. The conflict with the Cardano Foundation is typical of developing decentralized ecosystems, not an indication of abandonment.

    Advertisement

    Rather than breaking apart, the ecosystem is diversifying. Cardano’s next phase includes Midnight, Hydra and the forthcoming governance frameworks. Practical advancements like native stablecoins, improved support for CNTs (Cardano Native Tokens) and stronger DeFi layers are what the ecosystem needs the most right now. That is how Cardano succeeds: by executing where it counts rather than by panicking over leadership focus.

    #Cardano #Charles Hoskinson
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 9, 2025 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Spikes 250% in Profit-Taking, 73,880,192,530 SHIB Leave Binance Into Unknown, $1.12 Billion Bitcoin Sell-Off Threat Scares Crypto Market
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 11:02
    Zcash Overtakes Stellar: What's Next for XLM?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit PWM Posts 16.9% Fund Return as Crypto Markets Weather “Uptober” Shock
    LP-Free Perpetuals Exchange Leverup Available Now, Powered by Monad
    Sonami Announces Presale Developments and Layer 2 Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 12:38
    Charles Hoskinson Abandons Cardano? All You Need to Know
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 9, 2025 - 12:01
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Spikes 250% in Profit-Taking, 73,880,192,530 SHIB Leave Binance Into Unknown, $1.12 Billion Bitcoin Sell-Off Threat Scares Crypto Market
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 9, 2025 - 11:02
    Zcash Overtakes Stellar: What's Next for XLM?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all