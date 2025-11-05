AdvertisementAdvert.
    Cardano Reclaims $0.54, Has Price Bottomed Out?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) price has retested a major resistance as volume jumped to show massive engagement.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano (ADA), currently ranked the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is gradually regaining momentum. ADA has finally reclaimed $0.54 after days of struggling around $0.5, which now acts as robust support.

    Is this an early rally for Cardano's price?

    Amid ongoing market volatility, ADA has repeatedly sparked substantial price rebound moves. According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA is currently moving above $0.54, up 1.3% over the past 24 hours.

    Likewise, ADA trading volume surged 10.49% to $1.75 billion. This rally is hard to ignore as it indicates a rise in Cardano market activity. This comes just days after the trading volume spiked 63%⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, as investors showed renewed commitment to ADA.

    Cardano seems to be waking up again after weeks of silence, as indicated by bullish technical structures. Specifically, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD indicators have flipped positive.

    The ADA price has reclaimed the 20-day MA. Accordingly, the next targets could be between $0.70 and $1.50 if bulls can push above $0.65. On the flipside, Cardano will likely go back to a sideways trend if it loses $0.60.

    Nonetheless, several market participants and analysts are optimistic about ADA's potential to hit new highs. 

    Recently, popular on-chain analyst Ali Martinez said the $0.69 key support level could fuel a potential rally toward $2. The analyst views this level as the best dip to buy before Cardano skyrockets.

    Factors underpinning ADA rally

    The latest ADA spike is linked to several developments in the Cardano ecosystem. One major development is the introduction of Ouroboros Phalanx, a major security upgrade.

    In addition to this upgrade, the Cardano blockchain is reportedly planning to introduce x402 and Masumi, a blockchain protocol designed to enable the AI Agent Economy. Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson hailed the upgrade as a major development for the blockchain.

    Furthermore, Cardano has kicked off NIGHT token mining, open to anyone with just a browser. Midnight Foundation CTO Sebastien Guillemot confirmed the launch, emphasizing that many people have begun mining NIGHT.

    The Scavenger Mine phase turns passive scrolling into active participation, rewarding contributions while building the Midnight Network.

    In another bold move, Apex Fusion, a cross-blockchain infrastructure ecosystem, has partnered with the Cardano blockchain via a Stargate integration. 

    Through this integration, USDC, the second-largest USD-pegged stablecoin by market capitalization, becomes seamlessly available to the Cardano audience.

    #Cardano
