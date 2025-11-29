Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 12:21
    Cardano has broken a speed record in governance proposals, which marks the first ever coalition by the Cardano entities as the network prepares for its next phase of growth.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano has reached a fresh governance milestone with the fastest approved proposal by DReps in its history yet. The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget proposal crossed the 50% mark in less than two days since submission, marking the fastest approved proposal by DReps in history.

    Advertisement

    Cardano DRep and SPO Jaromir Tesar highlights this milestone in a recent tweet. On Nov. 27, a new Budget Info Action was submitted for community consideration: The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget proposes an allocation of 70 million ADA from the Treasury to fund a coordinated program of ecosystem-critical integrations.

    The move represents a coalition of Input Output, EMURGO, the Cardano Foundation, Intersect and the Midnight Foundation and marks the first ever joint proposal by the Cardano entities.

    Advertisement

    Cardano runs on a decentralized governance system that gives every ADA holder a voice. The Chang hard fork, a two-part upgrade, ushered decentralized governance to the Cardano blockchain through the Voltaire era.

    HOT Stories
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

    Super exciting things coming: Charles Hoskinson

    In a recent response on X, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hinted at super exciting things coming to Cardano.

    "We have some things coming that are super exciting. Cardano is a sleeping giant that is waking up and is pissed off," Hoskinson said.

    Midnight's NIGHT token will launch as a Cardano Native Asset on Dec. 8 with its distribution and trading phases to begin on this day. As a Cardano token, it will be traded on Cardano DEXes as well as on some exchanges.

    The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget marks a coordinated step into 2026, intended to help position Cardano strongly for the next phase of growth.

    The budget seeks to establish a fund that will be exclusively dedicated to onboarding tier-one infrastructure components, such as tier-one stablecoins, institutional custody and wallets, on-chain analytics, cross-chain bridges and globally recognized pricing oracles.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:04
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:55
    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:21
    Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 12:04
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Recommends Bitcoin as Tool to Get Rich While World Collapses
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 11:55
    $4,180,000,000 in 24 Hours, XRP Open Interest Takes Major Leap
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD