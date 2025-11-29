Cardano Sets Record With Fastest Ever Governance Vote: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano has reached a fresh governance milestone with the fastest approved proposal by DReps in its history yet. The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget proposal crossed the 50% mark in less than two days since submission, marking the fastest approved proposal by DReps in history.

Cardano DRep and SPO Jaromir Tesar highlights this milestone in a recent tweet. On Nov. 27, a new Budget Info Action was submitted for community consideration: The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget proposes an allocation of 70 million ADA from the Treasury to fund a coordinated program of ecosystem-critical integrations.

Cardano Critical Integrations Budget proposal crossed the 50% mark in less than 2 days since submission.



This is the fastest approved proposal by DReps in history. pic.twitter.com/f7vmKKgUte — Cardano YOD₳ (@JaromirTesar) November 29, 2025

The move represents a coalition of Input Output, EMURGO, the Cardano Foundation, Intersect and the Midnight Foundation and marks the first ever joint proposal by the Cardano entities.

Cardano runs on a decentralized governance system that gives every ADA holder a voice. The Chang hard fork, a two-part upgrade, ushered decentralized governance to the Cardano blockchain through the Voltaire era.

Super exciting things coming: Charles Hoskinson

In a recent response on X, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hinted at super exciting things coming to Cardano.

"We have some things coming that are super exciting. Cardano is a sleeping giant that is waking up and is pissed off," Hoskinson said.

Midnight's NIGHT token will launch as a Cardano Native Asset on Dec. 8 with its distribution and trading phases to begin on this day. As a Cardano token, it will be traded on Cardano DEXes as well as on some exchanges.

The Cardano Critical Integrations Budget marks a coordinated step into 2026, intended to help position Cardano strongly for the next phase of growth.

The budget seeks to establish a fund that will be exclusively dedicated to onboarding tier-one infrastructure components, such as tier-one stablecoins, institutional custody and wallets, on-chain analytics, cross-chain bridges and globally recognized pricing oracles.