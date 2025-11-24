Cardano's Countdown Begins: Key Dates to Watch This December

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

December might be shaping up to be a major month for Cardano, with eyes now on key dates in the upcoming month.

Cardano's Midnight blockchain's NIGHT token will be launching as a Cardano native asset on Dec. 8 with distribution and token trading set to begin on this date.

REMINDER: Midnight's $NIGHT token will be launching as a Cardano Native Asset on December 8th! 🕛



Distribution & token trading will begin on this date. pic.twitter.com/GgMsBbbBb7 — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) November 24, 2025

Over the weekend, major crypto exchange Coinbase announced that December might be a major one for altcoin traders, including Cardano. According to Coinbase, starting Dec. 5, 24/7 trading will go live for all altcoin monthly futures from Coinbase Derivatives.

Advertisement

On Dec. 12, Coinbase will be launching new U.S. perpetual-style futures for all altcoins, including Cardano.

The launch will give retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto within a regulated environment. Also, Cardano traders will enjoy round the clock and weekend trading of its monthly futures on the Coinbase Derivatives platform.

Cardano ETF optimism remains

Applications for a Cardano spot ETF are currently under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In early 2025, Grayscale Investments officially filed to convert its Grayscale Cardano Trust into a publicly traded spot ETF on NYSE Arca, marking a major milestone in a push toward a U.S.-listed Cardano spot ETF.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP have received spot ETFs in the U.S., with the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. set to launch today.

With major cryptocurrencies — especially those in the top 10 — gaining spot ETFs in the U.S., optimism remains for Cardano.

Cardano remains resilient

Toward the weekend, Cardano network saw a temporary chain partition as a malformed delegation transaction exploited a dormant deserialization bug in certain recent node versions.

This created a temporary chain partition, with a “poisoned” chain that accepted the bug and a “healthy” chain that did not. Block production on the healthy chain slowed but did not stop, and Cardano maintained its integrity.

The network converged back to a single healthy chain within 14.5 hours after node operators, central exchanges and network contributors coordinated node upgrades.