Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano's Countdown Begins: Key Dates to Watch This December

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 15:45
    The upcoming month of December might be a major one for the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem, with key dates revealed.
    Advertisement
    Cardano's Countdown Begins: Key Dates to Watch This December
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    December might be shaping up to be a major month for Cardano, with eyes now on key dates in the upcoming month.

    Cardano's Midnight blockchain's NIGHT token will be launching as a Cardano native asset on Dec. 8 with distribution and token trading set to begin on this date.

    Over the weekend, major crypto exchange Coinbase announced that December might be a major one for altcoin traders, including Cardano. According to Coinbase, starting Dec. 5, 24/7 trading will go live for all altcoin monthly futures from Coinbase Derivatives.

    Advertisement

    On Dec. 12, Coinbase will be launching new U.S. perpetual-style futures for all altcoins, including Cardano.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP and $1.69 Trillion Franklin Templeton, Coinbase Reveals Key Data for SHIB Holders, Bitcoin Prints 7,149% Liquidation Imbalance
    Ripple Executive Reacts to BlackRock’s First Abu Dhabi Board Meeting
    Strategy (MSTR) Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin and SHIB 'Santa Rally' Ready? XRP May Hit $5 Thanks to ETF Launch, Bitcoin Bulls Win Back $37 Million

    The launch will give retail traders access to one of the most widely used derivatives products in crypto within a regulated environment. Also, Cardano traders will enjoy round the clock and weekend trading of its monthly futures on the Coinbase Derivatives platform.

    Cardano ETF optimism remains

    Applications for a Cardano spot ETF are currently under review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In early 2025, Grayscale Investments officially filed to convert its Grayscale Cardano Trust into a publicly traded spot ETF on NYSE Arca, marking a major milestone in a push toward a U.S.-listed Cardano spot ETF.

    Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP have received spot ETFs in the U.S., with the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. set to launch today.

    With major cryptocurrencies — especially those in the top 10 — gaining spot ETFs in the U.S., optimism remains for Cardano.

    Cardano remains resilient

    Toward the weekend, Cardano network saw a temporary chain partition as a malformed delegation transaction exploited a dormant deserialization bug in certain recent node versions.

    This created a temporary chain partition, with a “poisoned” chain that accepted the bug and a “healthy” chain that did not. Block production on the healthy chain slowed but did not stop, and Cardano maintained its integrity.

    The network converged back to a single healthy chain within 14.5 hours after node operators, central exchanges and network contributors coordinated node upgrades.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 15:27
    Peter Schiff Finally Admits Bitcoin Would Have Made Him Richer, But There's a Catch
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 15:10
    Ripple Stablecoin on the Verge of 7,000 Holders, Volume up 74%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 15:45
    Cardano's Countdown Begins: Key Dates to Watch This December
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 15:27
    Peter Schiff Finally Admits Bitcoin Would Have Made Him Richer, But There's a Catch
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 24, 2025 - 15:10
    Ripple Stablecoin on the Verge of 7,000 Holders, Volume up 74%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD