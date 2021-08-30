Cardano Is "Quite Superior," Says AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia

News
Mon, 08/30/2021 - 18:03
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ben Goertzel is excited about his project’s migration to the Cardano blockchain
Cardano Is "Quite Superior," Says AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

SingularityNET CEO Ben Goertzel, who’s known for developing the AI software for humanoid robot Sophia, praised the Cardano blockchain on Twitter, claiming that it’s “fundamentally quite superior.”

Last September, SingularityNET announced that its AGIX token would become multi-chain by partially migrating to Cardano.

During his chat with IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson, Goertzel didn’t rule out that “everything” could end up being moved to the largest proof-of-stake blockchain if it were to work much better.     

As reported by U.Today, Cardano’s ERC20 converter, which makes it possible for Ethereum assets to easily migrate to the competing chain, is on track to finally launch this week. IOG’s project manager Francisco Landino demonstrated how the AGIX token could be moved to Cardano during a recent event.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Highlights Cardano’s Ecosystem Growth
On a podcast, Goertzel said that he started coding with Haskell in 1993. Back then, Hoskinson was only five.   

Haskel serves as the basis for Cardano’s smart contract programming language called Plutus. Hence, this made the blockchain a natural fit for Goertzel.

Goertzel named Ethereum’s scalability issues as the key reason behind the migration, whose second phase kicked off in February.  

In May, Cardano-compatible AGIX replaced the old AGI token after completing a hard fork. 

AGIX is up more than 5% today despite the broader market being in the middle of a minor correction.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Redditor Who Lost Life Savings in Dogecoin Proposes to Girlfriend with NFT. Things Go Terribly Wrong
08/30/2021 - 19:50
Redditor Who Lost Life Savings in Dogecoin Proposes to Girlfriend with NFT. Things Go Terribly Wrong
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Is "Quite Superior," Says AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia
08/30/2021 - 18:03
Cardano Is "Quite Superior," Says AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
08/30/2021 - 16:03
Superstar Gymnast Simone Biles to Release NFT Collection
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya