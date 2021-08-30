Cardano Is "Quite Superior," Says AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia

SingularityNET CEO Ben Goertzel, who’s known for developing the AI software for humanoid robot Sophia, praised the Cardano blockchain on Twitter, claiming that it’s “fundamentally quite superior.”



Last September, SingularityNET announced that its AGIX token would become multi-chain by partially migrating to Cardano.



During his chat with IOG CEO Charles Hoskinson, Goertzel didn’t rule out that “everything” could end up being moved to the largest proof-of-stake blockchain if it were to work much better.



As reported by U.Today, Cardano’s ERC20 converter, which makes it possible for Ethereum assets to easily migrate to the competing chain, is on track to finally launch this week. IOG’s project manager Francisco Landino demonstrated how the AGIX token could be moved to Cardano during a recent event.

On a podcast , Goertzel said that he started coding with Haskell in 1993. Back then, Hoskinson was only five.Haskel serves as the basis for Cardano’s smart contract programming language called Plutus. Hence, this made the blockchain a natural fit for Goertzel.Goertzel named Ethereum’s scalability issues as the key reason behind the migration, whose second phase kicked off in February.In May, Cardano-compatible AGIX replaced the old AGI token after completing a hard fork.AGIX is up more than 5% today despite the broader market being in the middle of a minor correction.