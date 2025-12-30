Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 11:04
    Silver snapped back to $75 after its worst day since 2020, and Bitcoin critic Nassim Taleb says the real danger is leverage, margins and liquidation waves still ahead.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Silver’s collapse on Monday overshadowed even the loudest Bitcoin debates. Prices sank nearly 9% on Dec. 29, marking the largest one-day decline since the pandemic era of 2020. This occurred after silver reached new heights during an extended year-end rally.

    Advertisement

    By Tuesday, the metal had recovered. Spot silver rebounded 3.1% to $74.49 after reaching a record high of $83.62, with year-to-date gains remaining near 158%.

    It was that rebound that brought renowned writer Nassim Nicholas Taleb into the conversation. In a new X thread, the longtime Bitcoin critic and the author of "Black Swan" framed the silver move as leverage stress rather than a story about jewelry demand or a sudden industrial shock.

    For him, silver has become volatile this year. He noted that volatility and higher margin requirements have moved together. Also, leveraged longs have been reduced as liquidations have pushed the price down by about 10%, leaving fewer participants who are still holding the trade.

    Advertisement
    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) First Big Test in 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Year-End Rally Again, XRP $2 Is Target Again
    459 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, World’s Highest IQ Holder Bullish on XRP in 2026, Bitcoin ETFs See Worst Performance Since Launch — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple's RLUSD Booms While XRP Underforms

    Tulip mania

    Mainstream market explanations aligned with this logic. After the surge, the CME raised margin requirements for precious metals contracts, a change that increases the cash needed to hold futures exposure and often accelerates profit-taking in crowded trades.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/29/2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin Hits 3,436% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Brutal Sell-Off of Gold and Metals
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Taleb’s comments on silver also align with his long-standing view on Bitcoin: that it failed as a currency and belongs in the “electronic tulip” category.

    In the short term, the situation is a matter of mechanics. If volatility stays elevated and margin stays tight, silver could experience more waves of forced de-risking. However, if liquidation pressure fades, the rebound could extend. Some analysts are already projecting a higher 2026 trajectory, with targets near $90.90.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Nassim Nicholas Taleb
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 9:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21
    Bloomstran Says Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Is 'Idiotic'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:04
    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 9:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21
    Bloomstran Says Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Is 'Idiotic'
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 5:59
    Bitcoin Reserve Ends Up Being One of Biggest Fails of 2025
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 30, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) First Big Test in 2026, Bitcoin (BTC) Enters Year-End Rally Again, XRP $2 Is Target Again
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 11:04
    Bitcoin Critic 'Black Swan' Author Nassim Taleb Breaks His Silence After Silver's Worst Day Since 2020
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 9:15
    'Harvard Thinks It's Bitcoin When It's Ethereum': Jeff Park Burns Harvard University
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 7:21
    Bloomstran Says Saylor's Bitcoin Strategy Is 'Idiotic'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD