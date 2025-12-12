Cardano Hit With Death Cross Amid Market Indecision: Key Targets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano has just completed a death cross, a pattern that appears when the short-term moving average falls below the long-term MA on its short-term charts.

Advertisement

The hourly MA 50 has fallen below the MA 200, forming a death cross pattern on the hourly chart.

Cardano reversed its climb after reaching a high of $0.484 on Dec. 9, falling for two straight days. At press time, Cardano was attempting a rebound, slightly higher in the last 24 hours by 2.47% to $0.424.

Indecision remains on the market as investors are still assessing the latest Fed interest rate cut. The central bank's Federal Open Market Committee lowered its borrowing rate by a quarter-percentage point on Wednesday, taking it to a range between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Advertisement

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting news conference that the central bank is "well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves," and indicated a slower pace of rate cuts ahead. The Fed is envisaging only one rate cut in 2026.

However, hope still remains, based on the MVRV indicator. Cardano's average 30-day trading return was -4.4%, according to recent Santiment data. Negative percentages might suggest average traders are down in profits, and there is an opportunity for the coin to catch up.

If Cardano sustains its current rebound, its next target might be $0.50 ahead of $0.90; on the other hand, support is expected at $0.37 and $0.40 in the event of a further price drop.

Advertisement

Cardano welcomes Pyth

In a new development, the steering committee representing Input Output Group, Cardano Foundation, Emurgo, Midnight Foundation and Intersect has approved the first major integration under the Critical Cardano Integrations workstream: bringing Pyth Lazer oracle to Cardano.

Pyth is a first-party price oracle network that provides real-time market data directly to blockchain applications.

According to Intersect, delivery work on Cardano Pyth integration has already begun, with deployment targeted for early 2026.