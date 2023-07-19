Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 18

Original U.Today article

How great are chances to see bounce back of Cardano (ADA) soon?

Bulls are trying to restore the lost initiative as most of the coins are coming back to the green zone.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 2.77% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the rise, the price of Cardano (ADA) is coming back to the local support level at $0.3069. If the decline continues until the end of the day, bears might again seize the initiative, which can lead to the test of the $0.30 zone shortly.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is in the middle of a wide channel, accumulating energy for a further move. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.30-$0.32 is the more likely scenario.

On the weekly chart, the situation is more positive as the rate has bounced off the important zone of $0.30. If the candle closes far from it, there is a chance to see local growth to the $0.35 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.3110 at press time.