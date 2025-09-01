Cardano (ADA) Rockets 73% in Volumes: September Price Scenarios Ahead

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano is seeing increased trading activity on September's first day. According to CoinMarketCap data, Cardano's trading volume is up 73.34% in the last 24 hours to $1.27 billion as traders adjust positioning at September's start.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency reversed a three day drop in Monday's session, climbing from $0.794 to $0.845, stirring expectations for September, a month typically considered weak for cryptocurrencies and the equities market.

Potential reasons that September often appears weak include profit-taking in April and May, which can cause a market drop before a recovery in "Uptober" to "Santa rally" in December, culminating in a positive Q4 performance.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Cardano was trading down 0.07% as the broader crypto market reversed earlier gains.

Potential price scenario in September

September has been characterized as a weak month for cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA).

This is seen as Cardano has marked three out of four Septembers in red since 2021. It saw as large as a 23% drop in September 2021, while in the following September in 2022 and 2023, respectively, it saw minor losses of 2.47% and 0.78%.

With this in mind, the market anticipates where ADA goes next. There are three potential scenarios: ADA might reverse to the upside, or experience further drops. ADA's price might also likely consolidate before the next major move.

Fed officials have hinted at a potential rate cut at the upcoming September meeting scheduled for 16th and 17th of this month, raising positive expectations in the markets. Lower borrowing costs are deemed beneficial for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies; if this is the case, a bit of volatility might be expected, pushing digital assets higher.

According to Ali, Cardano (ADA) must break $0.88 to confirm a rally toward $1.20.