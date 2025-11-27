Advertisement
    'Build First': Binance Founder Resets Hopes for Quick BNB Pump

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 15:49
    BNB is cooling off after a 30% price correction slide, and just as traders started searching for clues on a tired chart, Binance founder CZ delivered a cold reminder to them.
    'Build First': Binance Founder Resets Hopes for Quick BNB Pump
    BNB just got a direct message from the person whose voice still sets the mood across not only the Binance ecosystem but the whole crypto market, and it landed at the exact moment the market is wrestling with the drop from the $1,200 region into the high-$800s. 

    In the recent days, BNB buyers appeared around $830, and pushed the token back toward the upper-$800s, but could not create a breakout or a firm floor. The whole thing looks like a stalled climb, with all these bounces, and a market that does not know if this correction is ending or resetting.

    Into this mess, Binance Founder Changpeng CZ Zhao finally spoke up. No targets, though he was straight up: the price can go wherever it wants in the short term, but what really matters is what gets built, who is delivering it and how much real usage there is. 

    Reality check for BNB's price

    So, basically, CZ provided a kind of reality check for a crowd that often treats every candle as destiny.

    From the technical point of view, BNB's weekly chart still looks good overall, but the recent dip showed how quickly things can change when buyers take a break. The daily is a bit cramped and inconsistent — the kind of setup where people start begging for any kind of signal, and the founder decided to remind them that the only signal worth trusting is progress.

    If BNB manages to hold above the $850-$880 pocket, traders may expect another push toward $930 first, then a retest of the $1,000 area if strength returns. A break under $830 would flip the script fast and drag the market back into the mid-$700s, where stronger hands are waiting. 

    #Binance #BNB #Changpeng Zhao
