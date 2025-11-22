Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Hilariously Reacts to Jim Cramer's Bitcoin Speech

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 22/11/2025 - 14:09
    Jim Cramer's recent expression of doubts on Bitcoin's price trajectory has not been taken seriously by the crypto community, especially with CZ's reaction.
    Binance's CZ Hilariously Reacts to Jim Cramer's Bitcoin Speech
    Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has sparked hilarious reactions across the crypto community after trolling Jim Cramer in his latest interview with CNBC on Bitcoin.

    The event saw Jim Cramer express fresh doubts about Bitcoin amid the prolonged price correction, saying, “I don’t think everything is fine with Bitcoin.”

    CZ reacted to this with a simple but playful statement saying “saved,” to which he added a laughing emoji. This playful reaction has sparked hilarious responses across the market, igniting an inverse interpretation among commentators.

    Cramer's doubts interpreted as bullish

    Reactions to CZ’s post shows that the crypto community did not put too much regard on Cramer’s doubts even after he aired his latest concerns about Bitcoin.

    Rather, statements from commentators suggest that they have actually gotten excited about the matter as they believe that this may actually be the start of a price rebound for Bitcoin.

    While this is not the first time Jim Cramer has stated his doubts and showed hesitation on Bitcoin, the community considers this as familiar, reigniting the long-standing joke that whenever Cramer gets nervous, Bitcoin somehow finds its feet again.

    According to commentators, Cramer’s hesitation has now become a kind of inside signal on Bitcoin’s next action. They believe that if he is worried, the bottom might be closer than anyone thinks.

    With CZ’s reaction, it appears that he took Cramer’s hesitation as a potential green light, affirming the statement with the word “saved.”

    While Bitcoin’s price trajectory has not helped matters as it has continued to trade in the deep red, still the community has treated Cramer’s fresh doubts as a buy signal, suggesting that it could be one of those odd but oddly reliable indicators that the market could be gearing up for a bounce.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Jim Cramer #Changpeng Zhao
