XRP Reserves on Binance Collapse by $640 Million: Supply Shock?

The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, is watching its XRP reserves disappear in real time, according to the latest CryptoQuant data. On Oct. 6, the exchange held about 3.02 billion XRP. To this day, this number has shrunk to about 2.71 billion — a loss of 310 million XRP, which is close to $690 million at current prices, gone from the order book in less than two months.

If the current pace continues, which is about 45-55 million XRP per week, Binance breaks under 2.65 billion XRP in a very short time, with a move to 2.55 billion before year's end becoming very realistic.

That zone matters because the last time Binance touched similar levels, XRP had far less institutional demand than it does now.

The ETF side creates the second pressure point. Since the first U.S. spot ETF launched on Nov. 13, the new products can pull in $30-$50 million per week without straining their own flow. Combine that with a shrinking Binance pool and the math becomes direct: less supply on the books plus fresh external demand increases the chance of outsized price reactions for XRP.

What does it mean for XRP price?

If reserves slide under 2.6 billion, XRP enters a range where even midlevel buy interest can knock the price higher. That alone potentially puts $2.60-$2.75 back into view.

Should ETF flows rise above the $50 million weekly zone while exchange balances fall toward 2.5 billion, XRP can stretch to $3 faster than the market expects.

Nothing is guaranteed, but the numbers define the setup. Binance lost 310 million XRP in seven weeks, and the trend is still here.