Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Reserves on Binance Collapse by $640 Million: Supply Shock?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 15:03
    Binance's XRP reserves fell from 3.02 billion to 2.71 billion in seven weeks, fueling speculations of a real supply shock for the price of the popular cryptocurrency.
    Advertisement
    XRP Reserves on Binance Collapse by $640 Million: Supply Shock?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, is watching its XRP reserves disappear in real time, according to the latest CryptoQuant data. On Oct. 6, the exchange held about 3.02 billion XRP. To this day, this number has shrunk to about 2.71 billion — a loss of 310 million XRP, which is close to $690 million at current prices, gone from the order book in less than two months.

    Advertisement

    If the current pace continues, which is about 45-55 million XRP per week, Binance breaks under 2.65 billion XRP in a very short time, with a move to 2.55 billion before year's end becoming very realistic. 

    That zone matters because the last time Binance touched similar levels, XRP had far less institutional demand than it does now.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Is It Too Late to Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)? Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, $1,000,000,000 Ripple Stablecoin Gains Traction in UAE
    Crypto Giant Upbit Discloses $37 Million Hack on Solana Network
    Ripple Accelerates RLUSD Mints on XRPL
    XRP Price Forms Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Makes 1.36 Trillion SHIB Comeback, Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals ‘Dead Cat’ on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart – Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    The ETF side creates the second pressure point. Since the first U.S. spot ETF launched on Nov. 13, the new products can pull in $30-$50 million per week without straining their own flow. Combine that with a shrinking Binance pool and the math becomes direct: less supply on the books plus fresh external demand increases the chance of outsized price reactions for XRP.

    Advertisement

    What does it mean for XRP price?

    If reserves slide under 2.6 billion, XRP enters a range where even midlevel buy interest can knock the price higher. That alone potentially puts $2.60-$2.75 back into view. 

    Should ETF flows rise above the $50 million weekly zone while exchange balances fall toward 2.5 billion, XRP can stretch to $3 faster than the market expects.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/27/2025 - 13:07
    'Next Few Days Are Crucial': Top Trader Behind Famous 700% XRP Call
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Nothing is guaranteed, but the numbers define the setup. Binance lost 310 million XRP in seven weeks, and the trend is still here.

    #XRP #XRP News #Binance #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 15:00
    Coinbase Wallet Rebalancing Triggers False Sell-Off Claims, Here's How
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 14:10
    2025 Keeps Disappointing as Bitcoin Fails to Top Last Year's Thanksgiving Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    MAGAX Pre-Sale Onboards New Investors as Bitcoin (BTC) Recovers over $91,000
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 50% Floor Already Reserved as Global Finance & FinTech Leaders Secure Their Spots
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 15:03
    XRP Reserves on Binance Collapse by $640 Million: Supply Shock?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 15:00
    Coinbase Wallet Rebalancing Triggers False Sell-Off Claims, Here's How
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 27, 2025 - 14:10
    2025 Keeps Disappointing as Bitcoin Fails to Top Last Year's Thanksgiving Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD