BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for July 11

Mon, 07/11/2022 - 16:14
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can stay strong against market fall?
BTC, SOL and AVAX Price Analysis for July 11
The new week has started with the fall of the cryptocurrency market as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.55% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the fall after yesterday's bullish candle and breakout of the local support level at $20,895. The selling volume remains low; however, if bears keep their pressure, there is a chance to see a further drop below the vital zone of $20,000. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,395 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is the biggest loser today as it has decreased by 4.72%.

Despite today's drop, Solana (SOL) is trading in the middle of the wide channel between the support level at $26.05 and the resistance at $44.87. At the moment, bears seem to be more powerful than bulls as the price could not fix above the $40 mark. If SOL loses another level at $30, one can expect the test of $20 soon.

SOL is trading at $34.87 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) has followed the decline of the whole market, going down by 4.34%.

Avalanche (AVAX) is looking similar to SOL as the sideways trading remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days. However, if the daily candle fixes near the $18 mark or below it, bears have chances to seize the initiative.

AVAX is trading at $18.18 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

