BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17

Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect correction of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP this weekend?
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 14:28
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a correction on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 1.22% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of BTC is accumulating energy after a sharp rise. This statement is confirmed by the declining volume, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a further move. In this case, sideways trading between $51,000 and $52,500 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Bitcoin is trading at $51,725 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of BTC, going down by 1.68%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than BTC. The price is trading near the support level of $2,763. If a breakout happens, there is a chance to see a correction to the $2,700 area.

Ethereum is trading at $2,781 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has lost the most value on the list today, falling by 3.18%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH). At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of yesterday's low. If it happens below the $0.5526 mark, sellers may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a decline to the $0.54-$0.5450 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.5536 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

