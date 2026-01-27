AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'We Are Ready': Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Breaks 50-Day Silence With Mysterious AI Teaser

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 9:28
    After 50 days of silence, Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead Shytoshi Kusama returns with a teaser that is cryptic but optimistic, hinting at an AI-driven project built "beyond crypto.".
    Advertisement
    'We Are Ready': Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Breaks 50-Day Silence With Mysterious AI Teaser
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's star figure, Shytoshi Kusama, just broke his longest silence in over a year — and he did not come back to talk about burns or bull flags.

    Advertisement

    Shytoshi had been missing from X since Dec. 8, but then he showed up again today, on Jan. 27, with a mysterious update aimed at the "wise and patient" rather than at speculators. 

    His first message? Heads up: "This is war, not a battle." The context? It appears to be artificial intelligence — and what's coming next.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Confirms Biggest Bullish Signal, Micro-Death Cross for XRP Materialized, Is Ethereum (ETH) Oversold?
    Weiss Crypto: Bitcoin to Leave Gold in the Dust
    Morning Crypto Report: New -$18.2 Million XRP Upset Bigger Than You Think, "$1 Million Bitcoin" Advocate Busts Two Biggest Myths With 10x Prediction, Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Describes Bitcoin Price Crash in Just One Word
    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    Referencing his now-resurfaced "AI Paper" from July 2025, the one published by The Shib Magazine, Shytoshi claimed the dystopian scenario laid out in that essay may have already been avoided because of it. 

    Advertisement

    For those not familiar, the piece had predicted 80% unemployment and systemic collapse driven by unchecked AI expansion.

    Now, he says the tech he has been working on — which is beyond crypto, with a small company, and guided "by the grace of God" — is almost ready to launch. What exactly it is remains unknown. 

    Is it about the price of Shiba Inu coin?

    But Shytoshi made it clear that whatever's coming will not be revealed in one drop. He said that this reveal would take a while, and he encouraged his followers to reread the paper and see how much AI has changed in just six months.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/26/2026 - 15:31
    61,629,563,490 SHIB Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase as Shiba Inu Nears Most Bullish Month
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    SHIB's price has not reacted much yet. TradingView data shows a flat $0.00000768 print after a slight rebound from sub-$0.00000735 lows. There has been no spike or surge, just a calm situation. But if Shiba Inu's history is any indication, silence often means something is cooking. And Shytoshi's language was not just optimistic; it was full of vision.

    The last time he used this tone, Shibarium followed. This time, he starts with "Amen" and ends with "We are here and we are ready."

    Whatever it is, it does not sound like a meme anymore.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shytoshi Kusama
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 9:06
    2,807% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Surge: Does It Even Matter?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 7:02
    'Waited 50 Years': Mow Brushes Off Gold Rally, Predicts BTC Explosion
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 9:28
    'We Are Ready': Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Breaks 50-Day Silence With Mysterious AI Teaser
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 9:06
    2,807% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Surge: Does It Even Matter?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 7:02
    'Waited 50 Years': Mow Brushes Off Gold Rally, Predicts BTC Explosion
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 5:42
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Confirms Biggest Bullish Signal, Micro-Death Cross for XRP Materialized, Is Ethereum (ETH) Oversold?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 9:28
    'We Are Ready': Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Breaks 50-Day Silence With Mysterious AI Teaser
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 9:06
    2,807% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Surge: Does It Even Matter?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 7:02
    'Waited 50 Years': Mow Brushes Off Gold Rally, Predicts BTC Explosion
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all