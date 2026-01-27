'We Are Ready': Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Shytoshi Breaks 50-Day Silence With Mysterious AI Teaser

Shiba Inu's star figure, Shytoshi Kusama, just broke his longest silence in over a year — and he did not come back to talk about burns or bull flags.

Shytoshi had been missing from X since Dec. 8, but then he showed up again today, on Jan. 27, with a mysterious update aimed at the "wise and patient" rather than at speculators.

His first message? Heads up: "This is war, not a battle." The context? It appears to be artificial intelligence — and what's coming next.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

Referencing his now-resurfaced "AI Paper" from July 2025, the one published by The Shib Magazine, Shytoshi claimed the dystopian scenario laid out in that essay may have already been avoided because of it.

For those not familiar, the piece had predicted 80% unemployment and systemic collapse driven by unchecked AI expansion.

Now, he says the tech he has been working on — which is beyond crypto, with a small company, and guided "by the grace of God" — is almost ready to launch. What exactly it is remains unknown.

Is it about the price of Shiba Inu coin?

But Shytoshi made it clear that whatever's coming will not be revealed in one drop. He said that this reveal would take a while, and he encouraged his followers to reread the paper and see how much AI has changed in just six months.

SHIB's price has not reacted much yet. TradingView data shows a flat $0.00000768 print after a slight rebound from sub-$0.00000735 lows. There has been no spike or surge, just a calm situation. But if Shiba Inu's history is any indication, silence often means something is cooking. And Shytoshi's language was not just optimistic; it was full of vision.

The last time he used this tone, Shibarium followed. This time, he starts with "Amen" and ends with "We are here and we are ready."

Whatever it is, it does not sound like a meme anymore.