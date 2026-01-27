Dogecoin Founder Addresses Crypto Crash Amid Gold and Silver Price Boom

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Billy Markus, one of the two creators of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, is well known on X for his ironic and often even sarcastic opinions and posts.

In today’s tweet, he commented on the current crypto market bloodbath, while silver and gold have been soaring to new all-time highs. These have been reached amid the current geopolitical turmoil.

DOGE creator explains crypto crash while silver and gold are spiking

In his typical and well-recognizable manner, Markus shared his take, using a meme that states: “Just sold my crypto yesterday to buy gold and silver.”

Posting the meme, he responded to a tweet by The Kobeissi Letter agency. The latter reported that gold and silver managed to erase “$1.7 trillion of market cap in 90 minutes,” calling it “one of the largest reversals in history.”

Advertisement

Overall, according to his multiple earlier tweets, Markus is far from a crypto trading fan, and he views Bitcoin as a speculative asset, which can easily be pushed down by other assets on the market when their prices begin to accelerate.

Between last Monday and this Sunday, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has crashed by nearly 8%, falling from $93,300 to the $86,400 zone. By today, BTC managed to recover by 2.68% and regain $88,720. However, this recovery was followed by a reversal, and Bitcoin has been pushed down to $88,000 again, where it is trading at press time.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki predicts gold to hit $27,000 in short term

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor and Bitcoin advocate, as well as author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has recently celebrated the surge in silver and gold prices to new historical highs. The financial guru has been supporting not only Bitcoin, but also these two precious metals, for the past six years, regularly tweeting about them.

GOLD soars over $5000.



Yay!!!!



Future for gold $27,000. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 26, 2026

Last week, Kiyosaki tweeted that he is not bothered about whether the gold, silver or Bitcoin prices are going up or down, since he is certain that the U.S. dollar is dying. He just continues to accumulate more and increase his bet on all three. On Jan. 26, he published a tweet, praising gold soaring above the $5,000 level for the first time in history and predicting that in the future it is likely to reach $27,000 per ounce.