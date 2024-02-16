Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is approaching the resistance of $366.8. If the daily bar closes around that price, the growth may continue to the $370-$375 area on the weekend.

Image by TradingView

A different picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If it happens far from that mark, sellers may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to $350.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price has broken the $338.3 level. Until it is above that level, buyers keep controlling the initiative on the market.

In this case, one can expect a potential test of the $380-$400 zone by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $362.6 at press time.