Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has price of Binance Coin (BNB) reached its local peak by now?
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 18:00
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is approaching the resistance of $366.8. If the daily bar closes around that price, the growth may continue to the $370-$375 area on the weekend.

Image by TradingView

A different picture can be seen on the daily time frame. The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If it happens far from that mark, sellers may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to $350.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price has broken the $338.3 level. Until it is above that level, buyers keep controlling the initiative on the market. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 15

In this case, one can expect a potential test of the $380-$400 zone by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $362.6 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Takes Dig at WSJ
2024/02/16 18:02
Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Takes Dig at WSJ
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details
2024/02/16 18:02
Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Tether (USDT) Market Cap Eyeing Historic $100 Billion ATH
2024/02/16 18:02
Tether (USDT) Market Cap Eyeing Historic $100 Billion ATH
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 16
Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Takes Dig at WSJ
Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details
Show all