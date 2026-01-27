AdvertisementAdvert.
    Big Moment for XRPL: Key Network Upgrades Activate Today

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 11:51
    XRP Ledger to onboard fresh upgrades, with current countdown in about 12 hours.
    Big Moment for XRPL: Key Network Upgrades Activate Today
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A key date has arrived for XRP Ledger as five fix amendments are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet, with impact ranging from AMM, token escrows, price oracles, a clawback feature and overall network efficiency.

    According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in XRPL version 3.0.0 are set to be activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet, with the current countdown now exactly 12 hours from now.

    These amendments include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder.

    fixTokenEscrowV1 fixes an accounting error in MPT escrow, while FixIncludeKeyletFields adds missing keylet fields to specific ledger entries The fixPriceOracleOrder amendment, as the name implies, fixes an issue with the price oracle.

    "fixAMMClawbackRounding" fixes a rounding error that can occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when performing an AMMClawback transaction. The fixMPTDeliveredAmount amendment adds missing "Delivered Amount" metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

    In light of this, XRP Ledger node operators are urged to upgrade to the recent xrpl v3.0.0 to avoid becoming amendment-blocked.

    XRP news

    XRP Community Day kicks off on Feb. 11 with a fireside chat featuring Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Tony Edward of "Thinking Crypto" podcast.

    The Fireside chat, with the theme of the "era of XRP in capital markets" is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 3:00 p.m. GMT.

    The discussion is expected to dive into the macro shift in institutional adoption and public market acceptance of crypto, as well as XRP's growing use in capital markets infrastructure.

    Cathie Wood-led ARK Invest has filed with U.S. regulators to launch two new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that would track CoinDesk 20, which consists of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP.

    At press time, XRP was trading at $1.88. From a technical standpoint, XRP remains in sideways trading while it is carving out a base near $1.88, forming what might be described as a triple-bottom support zone.

    #XRPL #XRP News
