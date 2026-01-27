AdvertisementAdvert.
    NBA Legend Pippen Warns: 'Be Like Satoshi'

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 10:37
    Former NBA player Scottie Pippen sends a word of encouragement to all Bitcoin holders.
    NBA Legend Pippen Warns: 'Be Like Satoshi'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Scottie Pippen, American former professional basketball player and a multimillionaire, has taken to his account on X to support Bitcoin holders now that the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency has faced a massive price correction and has been trading below the $90,000 level recently.

    In his tweet, the NBA legend set the mysterious Bitcoin creator as an example to follow for the global crypto community.

    "Be like Satoshi," Pippen says

    Scottie Pippen issued an indirect comment on the current price rise of two leading precious metals — gold and silver, while the crypto community is watching Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market bleeding heavily.

    Pippen shared two charts — gold futures and CFDs on silver. The prices of both first skyrocketed and then fell rapidly. Pippen mocked those who keep stating that crypto and Bitcoin, in particular, are very volatile and therefore unreliable as investment tools. “People say Bitcoin and crypto are too volatile,” he stated, adding a comment on the charts: “This is gold and silver today.”

    “Be like Satoshi,” he warned the community, hinting that patience is crucial when it comes to Bitcoin. Like many other Bitcoin maximalists, Pippen seems to expect the gold and silver price surges to be temporary, and he believes that Bitcoin is likely to skyrocket once their spike is over and done with.

    Samson Mow predicts Bitcoin to explode this year

    Bitcoin maxi and JAN3 chief executive Samson Mow has also commented on the current rapid price increase of gold and silver. He ironically stated that gold bugs have waited for 50 years for this to happen, hinting at 1971, when U.S. president Nixon removed the gold standard on which the U.S. dollar was based.

    In 2011, gold soared to a high of $1,920 per ounce. In the mid-2020s, it went as high as $3,400-$3,600. At some point, Bitcoin was soaring along with gold, but under the current geopolitical circumstances, including trade tariffs imposed by Donald Trump again, investors are selling Bitcoin and accumulating gold and silver. The former has exceeded $5,000 and the latter $100 per ounce, while BTC has dropped under $90,000.

    However, Mow has been predicting a Bitcoin price surge and multiple Omega candles that will gradually move it toward $1 million per coin. “I have a feeling that I’m going to be right this year,” Mow’s recent tweet states.

    #Scottie Pippen #Bitcoin #Gold #Samson Mow
