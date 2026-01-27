Ripple CEO Might Make Big Reveal at This Community Event

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple has announced that its XRP Community Day event will take place on Feb. 11, 2026, with CEO Brad Garlinghouse expected to make a big revelation. In an update for users in the community, "Thinking Crypto Podcast Founder" Tony Edwards will host Garlinghouse as they discuss the future of Ripple.

Advertisement

Ripple CEO to spotlight institutional adoption and more

Notably, XRP Community Day, which begins with a fireside chat, will discuss three key areas as it concerns Ripple. These include macro shifts in institutional adoption and public market acceptance. It will also consider XRP’s utility on the capital market and its longevity and stability.

The fireside chat hopes to reveal Garlinghouse’s plans on DeFi expansion and partnerships, particularly as the broader financial market is adopting XRP. Ripple has positioned the ecosystem in a way that banks and public markets are becoming more comfortable with crypto.

XRP Community Day kicks off on Feb 11 with a fireside chat featuring @bgarlinghouse and Tony Edward @thinkingcrypto!



They're diving into:

➡️ The macro shift in institutional adoption and public market acceptance of crypto

➡️ XRP's growing use in capital markets infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/pkxkwv5qRi — Ripple (@Ripple) January 26, 2026

The community looks forward to Garlinghouse’s insight into the next frontier, now that regulatory uncertainty and legal battles are in the past. Already, Ripple has been pushing for strategic partnerships, with the latest being collaborations in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Ripple has remained focused on its expansionary move in the Middle East to promote faster blockchain adoption. The move into Saudi Arabia is in partnership with a fintech firm, Jeel, which is the innovation arm of Riyad Bank, to drive adoption in the region.

At the center of this adoption is XRP as a settlement asset in cross-border payments. Hence, the XRP Community Day fireside chat will delve into the asset’s growing use in capital market infrastructure. Garlinghouse is expected to expand on how Ripple intends to position XRP beyond just being a speculative asset to real-world utility on a global scale.

The discussion will examine the coin’s longevity, stability and the community support that have helped it weather multiple market cycles. Despite market fluctuations and volatility, regulatory battles and criticisms from naysayers, XRP has remained resilient on the crypto market.

XRP catalyst speculation grows amid February weakness

Some users in the community are speculating that Garlinghouse might drop a massive revelation, which could act as a price catalyst for XRP. If this happens, it would be significant given XRP’s historical record of massive sell-offs in the month of February .

The coin has a combined record of high sell-off and poor monthly average performance over the years. So, any bullish catalyst from Garlinghouse would make for a good change to investors in the ecosystem.