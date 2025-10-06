BNB: New All-Time High Here as $1,200 Turns out to Be a Breeze

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Binance market data, Binance Coin has formally hit a new all-time high, breaking above the psychological resistance level of $1,200 and soaring to $1,214. With the exchange-backed cryptocurrency reaching yet another historic milestone, the token has increased 3.47% in the last day, as bullish sentiment grows throughout the larger digital asset market. In the meantime, CoinGlass's liquidation data shows increased volatility : over $256 million in liquidations took place across the market in the last day, with $177 million in long positions and $79.11 million in shorts.

It is skyrocketing

This suggests that even though the market is still highly leveraged, aggressive buying pressure is still in control, particularly for premium assets like BNB. Technically speaking, BNB's chart shows a robust bullish structure. Since the middle of the summer, the asset has been on a parabolic uptrend, with clear moving average alignment supporting a series of higher highs and lower lows.

Since the 20-day EMA is still sloping sharply upward, buyers have complete control over short-term momentum. During short corrections, the 50-day and 100-day EMAs have both offered dynamic support levels, demonstrating persistent institutional accumulation and trader confidence. The volume data supports this bullish sentiment. Even more trading activity has increased dramatically during the rally, which is a positive indication that the breakout is legitimate.

More growth for BNB?

Nonetheless, the RSI is circling 74, indicating that BNB is getting close to overbought territory. Before the next leg up, this might cause a brief consolidation or slight retracement. Near $1,250 to $1,280 is the next significant resistance area where profit-taking could impede the upward trend. On the downside the $1,000 psychological barrier comes after the first significant support, which is located close to $1,100.

Investor confidence in Binance's ecosystem resilience and a wider resurgence of exchange tokens as liquidity and trading activity increase are both reflected in BNB's breakout. BNB could reach $1,300 to $1,400 in the medium run if the current trend holds, securing its place as one of the top-performing large-cap assets of 2025.