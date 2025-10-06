AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BNB: New All-Time High Here as $1,200 Turns out to Be a Breeze

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 13:25
    Market performance of BNB through the roof as major resistance level quickly destroyed
    Advertisement
    BNB: New All-Time High Here as $1,200 Turns out to Be a Breeze
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to Binance market data, Binance Coin has formally hit a new all-time high, breaking above the psychological resistance level of $1,200 and soaring to $1,214. With the exchange-backed cryptocurrency reaching yet another historic milestone, the token has increased 3.47% in the last day, as bullish sentiment grows throughout the larger digital asset market. In the meantime, CoinGlass's liquidation data shows increased volatility: over $256 million in liquidations took place across the market in the last day, with $177 million in long positions and $79.11 million in shorts. 

    It is skyrocketing

    This suggests that even though the market is still highly leveraged, aggressive buying pressure is still in control, particularly for premium assets like BNB. Technically speaking, BNB's chart shows a robust bullish structure. Since the middle of the summer, the asset has been on a parabolic uptrend, with clear moving average alignment supporting a series of higher highs and lower lows.

    Article image
    BNB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since the 20-day EMA is still sloping sharply upward, buyers have complete control over short-term momentum. During short corrections, the 50-day and 100-day EMAs have both offered dynamic support levels, demonstrating persistent institutional accumulation and trader confidence. The volume data supports this bullish sentiment. Even more trading activity has increased dramatically during the rally, which is a positive indication that the breakout is legitimate. 

    HOT Stories
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking
    Morning Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Targets $150,000 After $3.55 Billion ETF Boom, XRP Nets $219,400,000 Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.000014, Binance Lists Aster
    NSA Trying to Backdoor Crypto Again, Peter Todd Says
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) ATH Is Nothing, XRP Begins $5 Run, Shiba Inu (SHIB) No Choice at $0.000013

    More growth for BNB? 

    Nonetheless, the RSI is circling 74, indicating that BNB is getting close to overbought territory. Before the next leg up, this might cause a brief consolidation or slight retracement. Near $1,250 to $1,280 is the next significant resistance area where profit-taking could impede the upward trend. On the downside  the $1,000 psychological barrier comes after the first significant support, which is located close to $1,100. 

    Advertisement

    Investor confidence in Binance's ecosystem resilience and a wider resurgence of exchange tokens as liquidity and trading activity increase are both reflected in BNB's breakout. BNB could reach $1,300 to $1,400 in the medium run if the current trend holds, securing its place as one of the top-performing large-cap assets of 2025.

    #BNB #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:33
    No, You Can't Sell 1 XRP for $1,000, Top XRPL Dev Ends Speculation
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:26
    $1,610,000,000 in Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Momentum Still Lagging
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 13:25
    BNB: New All-Time High Here as $1,200 Turns out to Be a Breeze
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:33
    No, You Can't Sell 1 XRP for $1,000, Top XRPL Dev Ends Speculation
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 12:26
    $1,610,000,000 in Cardano in 24 Hours, ADA Momentum Still Lagging
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all