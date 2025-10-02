AdvertisementAdvert.
    BNB Beats Solana With $142,896,778,122 Market Cap Spike, Rivals XRP

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 7:09
    Market structure is changing, with BNB overtaking Solana and reaching top 5, rivaling XRP
    Cover image via U.Today

    By easily surpassing Solana and rising to $142.9 billion, Binance Coin has solidly regained its position as one of the leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. As BNB consolidates gains above the $1,020 mark, it exhibits resilience, even on a market characterized by cautious sentiment, as evidenced by this dramatic market cap expansion. The growth of BNB highlights its increasing power in comparison to rivals.

    After months of fierce competition, BNB has regained its dominance with a clear lead of over $28 billion, while Solana’s market capitalization is $119.4 billion. The fact that BNB is getting closer to XRP’s $176 billion valuation is more significant because it puts it within striking distance of fourth place on the cryptocurrency leaderboard.

    Article image
    BNB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    As far as price performance is concerned, BNB has been rising steadily since mid-September and has recovered well from a brief correction. The token trades above its two main moving averages on the daily chart, the 50 EMA at $905 and the 100 EMA at $841, indicating underlying bullish momentum. There is still potential for more upside because the trading volume is still healthy, and the RSI is just below overbought territory.

    CZ's comeback to thank?

    CZ’s resurgence in the public eye could be the part of the story driving this rally, which supports Binance’s stability at a time when industry-wide regulatory pressure is still high. Rekindled investor faith in BNB as a key asset is a result of confidence in Binance as an exchange and ongoing ecosystem growth.

    Short-term volatility is unavoidable, but the bigger picture indicates that BNB may keep gaining ground in the market capitalization rankings. The top five cryptocurrencies could be rearranged if momentum continues, as the token might soon threaten XRP’s third place.

    To sum up, BNB’s $142.9 billion market capitalization milestone puts XRP squarely in the sights of the public while also expanding the gap over Solana. BNB has reestablished itself as one of the most powerful participants in the current crypto cycle, thanks to strong technicals, consistent inflows and a renewed sense of confidence in its ecosystem.

    #BNB #XRP #Solana
