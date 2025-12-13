Advertisement
    BNB Chain Records 2.4 Million Daily Users: CZ Reveals

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 13/12/2025 - 9:48
    Binance's CZ has revealed an astonishing number of users engaging with BNB Chain on a daily basis, making it stand out among major Layer-2 networks.
    BNB Chain Records 2.4 Million Daily Users: CZ Reveals
    Although BNB Chain is known for its strong on-chain activity, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has just confirmed the extent at which users are engaging with the network on a daily basis.

    In a recent X post Dec. 13, Binance’s CZ revealed that the network is now seeing about 2.4 million daily users. This suggests that BNB Chain is one of the most actively used Layer-1 networks in the crypto ecosystem.

    BNB Chain maintains speed despite high usage

    The post received support from the crypto community as they have confirmed the network’s efficiency despite its large growing user base.

    In agreement with CZ’s post, one of the commentators showcased on-chain data from BscScan, revealing cumulative BNB Chain addresses climbing steadily since 2020 and now approaching 700 million by December 2025.

    While BNB Chain has been seeing this impressive growth for a long time, it has seen user adoption through multiple market cycles even during periods of weak market conditions.

    Some of the commentators questioned how many of the 2.4 million daily participants are active builders and which of them are end users. Another commentator compared the volume to a city of users and developers engaging with the network every single day.

    While they acknowledged BNB Chain’s adequate efficiency despite the high usage, they mentioned the high transaction throughput and low fees. Furthermore, users emphasized that fast execution, which is often provided by BNB Chain, makes building and using decentralized applications feel seamless.

    However, a commentator mentioned that 2.4 million daily users is a strong metric, suggesting that it reflects a cooling phase in speculative retail activity around altcoins and meme coins.

    While BNB Chain boasts of about 700,000 new participants joining its network daily, activity is increasingly spreading across its DeFi protocols and NFT platforms.

