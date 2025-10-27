AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $1.2 Billion BNB Sent to Dead Wallets in Major Burn as Supply Shrinks

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 27/10/2025 - 14:42
    BNB Chain recently announced the successful completion of the 33rd quarterly BNB burn, with over $1.2 billion in tokens destroyed, resulting in a supply reduction.
    Advertisement
    $1.2 Billion BNB Sent to Dead Wallets in Major Burn as Supply Shrinks
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    BNB Chain has successfully completed its 33rd quarterly BNB token burn, the BNB Foundation has just announced. The quarterly BNB token burn, the third this calendar year, has been completed directly on BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

    Advertisement

    The quarterly BNB token burn has resulted in the burning of 1,441,281.413 BNB worth $1.208 billion in monetary terms around the time of the burn.

    The recently concluded burn has no doubt caused a reduction in the BNB supply, with the remaining supply now at 137,738,379.26 BNB.

    Advertisement

    Going forward, more BNB will be burned before the year 2025 concludes. Based on data from the BNB network, in Q4, 2025, 1,239,221.72 BNB, currently worth $1,410,378,276.356, are anticipated to be burned in the 34th quarterly burn.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Scores Legal Win in India, Mt. Gox Delays Bitcoin Payouts, China Warns of Crypto Risks
    Scaramucci’s New Crypto-Related Project Is Coming
    XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, DOGE Treasury to Go Public, Bitcoin Beats Gold, Binance’s CZ Pardoned — Top Weekly Crypto News

    Earlier in October, BNB Smart Chain's new standard gas fee of 0.05 Gwei was adopted across the network.

    BNB Chain unveils next step in data architecture

    Months back, BNB Chain shared its outlook for the rest of 2025 and the coming year of 2026. This includes making BNB Chain up to 20x more powerful and, hence, enabling the chain to handle far more transactions, run faster and support bigger apps by introducing a Rust-based client, super instructions and StateDB improvements.

    In a tweet, BNB Chain reveals Scalable DB as the next step in BNB Smart Chain’s data architecture.

    State growth is one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains today. For a high-throughput network like BNB Smart Chain (BSC), that challenge compounds quickly.

    As one of the industry’s most active networks, BNB Smart Chain’s on-chain state has grown more than 30× faster than Ethereum, reaching 3.43TB by May 2025.

    To prepare for future growth, BSC introduces Scalable DB, a horizontally scalable multi-database storage model.

    #BNB #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 14:09
    129,361,857 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hit Binance After Whale Wallet Breaks Silence
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 13:21
    Ethereum ETFs Still Bleeding, Money Moved to Bitcoin
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Power the Meme Market Shape, MAGAX Utilizes AI Features
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 14:42
    $1.2 Billion BNB Sent to Dead Wallets in Major Burn as Supply Shrinks
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 14:09
    129,361,857 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hit Binance After Whale Wallet Breaks Silence
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 27, 2025 - 13:21
    Ethereum ETFs Still Bleeding, Money Moved to Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all