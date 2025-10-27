$1.2 Billion BNB Sent to Dead Wallets in Major Burn as Supply Shrinks

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BNB Chain has successfully completed its 33rd quarterly BNB token burn, the BNB Foundation has just announced. The quarterly BNB token burn, the third this calendar year, has been completed directly on BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

The quarterly BNB token burn has resulted in the burning of 1,441,281.413 BNB worth $1.208 billion in monetary terms around the time of the burn.

The recently concluded burn has no doubt caused a reduction in the BNB supply, with the remaining supply now at 137,738,379.26 BNB.

Going forward, more BNB will be burned before the year 2025 concludes. Based on data from the BNB network, in Q4, 2025, 1,239,221.72 BNB, currently worth $1,410,378,276.356, are anticipated to be burned in the 34th quarterly burn.

Earlier in October, BNB Smart Chain's new standard gas fee of 0.05 Gwei was adopted across the network.

BNB Chain unveils next step in data architecture

Months back, BNB Chain shared its outlook for the rest of 2025 and the coming year of 2026. This includes making BNB Chain up to 20x more powerful and, hence, enabling the chain to handle far more transactions, run faster and support bigger apps by introducing a Rust-based client, super instructions and StateDB improvements.

In a tweet, BNB Chain reveals Scalable DB as the next step in BNB Smart Chain’s data architecture.

State growth is one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains today. For a high-throughput network like BNB Smart Chain (BSC), that challenge compounds quickly.

As one of the industry’s most active networks, BNB Smart Chain’s on-chain state has grown more than 30× faster than Ethereum, reaching 3.43TB by May 2025.

To prepare for future growth, BSC introduces Scalable DB, a horizontally scalable multi-database storage model.