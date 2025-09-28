Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    8,000% in Week: Binance Founder Ends Speculations on His Affiliation With 'Next BNB'

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 28/09/2025 - 10:34
    Binance founder CZ has ended rumors about his role in Aster after DEX token surged 8,000% in week and was hailed as 'next BNB'
    Advertisement
    8,000% in Week: Binance Founder Ends Speculations on His Affiliation With 'Next BNB'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Aster's launch has been one of the most jaw-dropping crypto stories of the year. The decentralized exchange built on BNB Chain has seen daily trading volumes go above $20.8 billion, leaving Hyperliquid behind on $9.7 billion.

    Advertisement

    Its token, ASTER, shot up by more than 8,000% in just a week since its debut, peaking at $2.30 and pushing its market capitalization past $3.7 billion.

    The speed of that move makes it look like Binance founder CZ might have had a hand in it. People are still wondering about the launch, the financing ties through YZi Labs and the sudden appearance of Trust Wallet partnerships. Aster was being called "the next BNB," and some posts even said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao was part of the core team.

    HOT Stories
    DeFi Project Hyperdrive Hit by $773,000 Exploit
    Countdown Begins: Five Potential XRP ETFs Could Define October
    Ethereum to $15,000: Latest Price Prediction From Tom Lee
    DOGE to the Moon: How Will ETFs Affect DOGE Price?

    Is Binance and CZ behind Aster?

    That rumor died down pretty quickly though as Zhao himself made it clear that he isn't running Aster, he is just advising its builders. 

    But this didn't really change things much. As long as Binance was involved in some way, even if it was a small part, that was enough to keep the project in the eye of the public.

    Advertisement

    It's not all about Binance ties as Aster's got market participants hooked with a fresh product feature — hidden orders that let traders make bids and offers without showing them on-chain.

    That feature, along with the fee discounts and how well it works with BNB's ecosystem, gave it the kind of reputation that most new DEXes miss out on.

    Skeptics say the exchange is washing its volume because it's got a few big wallets holding a lot of the supply. But supporters say that the fact that BNB Chain is backing it, CZ is on the advisory board and it's getting a lot of traction shows why people already think of Aster as the next big thing.

    #Binance #Aster #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 28, 2025 - 10:31
    First Bitcoiner in Space Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 28, 2025 - 10:19
    Ethereum to $5,000? These Three Levels Might Be Key to Watch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum’s Price Moves and Opportunities
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 28, 2025 - 10:34
    8,000% in Week: Binance Founder Ends Speculations on His Affiliation With 'Next BNB'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 28, 2025 - 10:31
    First Bitcoiner in Space Says BTC Will Survive Quantum Computing
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 28, 2025 - 10:19
    Ethereum to $5,000? These Three Levels Might Be Key to Watch
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD