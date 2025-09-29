AdvertisementAdvert.
    SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as 'Top Priority', Big XRP News Ahead?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 20:39
    Ripple-associated coin could be the biggest beneficiary of SEC’s adjusted crypto rules
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    On Monday, September 29, Paul Atkins, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), publicly named crypto as a top priority for the agency during a brief interview with renowned American journalist Eleanor Terrett.

    Paul’s statement has sparked fresh excitement across the crypto community as it aligns with growing speculation that the broader crypto market, with XRP at the center of attention, may be gearing up for major developments in the coming month.

    What's coming for XRP?

    Atkins' remarks came just hours after Eleanor Terrett broke the news that the SEC had asked issuers of XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin ETFs to withdraw their pending 19b-4 filings.

    While some commentators initially viewed the move as a setback for the crypto community, Terrett clarified that the opposite is true — the request is meant to speed up the approval process for these ETFs.

    The withdrawal requests are consistent with the SEC’s recent approval of generic listing standards for all crypto ETFs. These new standards eliminate the need for issuers to submit individual 19b-4 forms. Instead, only an S-1 filing will be required, streamlining the process and paving the way for faster approvals.

    With more than a dozen investment funds already filing for an XRP ETF and deadlines starting this week, the XRP community is increasingly optimistic that the altcoin could see a major breakout as early as October.

    Is $10 XRP realistic?

    Although XRP has struggled repeatedly to break through the $3.60 resistance level, market watchers remain confident that October could be the month when the token finally clears that barrier.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    With the first XRP ETF expected to launch in October, community sentiment has shifted toward the possibility that XRP may soon reach price levels once thought “unrealistic.”

    Industry experts predict that demand from institutional funds, combined with Ripple’s ongoing partnerships, could push XRP toward the $5–$7 range in the short term, while setting the stage for a long-term surge toward $10.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #Paul Atkins #Ripple News
