AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 5:25
    A trader has suffered massive losses with his XRP short
    Advertisement
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by Onchain Lens, trader @qwatio got liquidated on his 20X XRP short position. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the position with a notional value of $17.6 million was opened on Monday after taking a $3.4 million loss with his XRP and Bitcoin positions. 

    According to CoinGecko, XRP has reached an intraday high of $2.91, which was the trader's liquidation price. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/29/2025 - 20:39
    SEC Chairman Marks Crypto as 'Top Priority', Big XRP News Ahead?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Advertisement

    After initially depositing $4.2  million to the HyperLiquid trading platform, the trader is left with only $653,000 following three consecutive days of unsuccessful trades. 

    $7.6 million worth of liquidations 

    CoinGlass data shows that roughly $7.6 million worth of XRP has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long positions accounting for the lion's share of this sum (64%). 

    Hyperliquid makes up more than 50% of all liquidations, according to the most recent data. Bybit and Binance come in second and third places, respectively. 

    Notably, long positions accounted for virtually all of the liquidations on Hyperliquid (95%). For comparison, the opposite is the case for Bybit, where short positions make up 77.4% of all liquidations. 

    #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 6:46
    Zcash Outshines Bitcoin with 102% Gain
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Sep 30, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
    Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 6:46
    Zcash Outshines Bitcoin with 102% Gain
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 5:25
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all