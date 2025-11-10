AdvertisementAdvert.
    BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Reverses Netflow With $570 Million Sell-Off

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 10/11/2025 - 14:43
    A total of $570 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows registered by BlackRock's IBIT to mount selling pressure.
    BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has been recording massive outflows since Oct. 29, 2025 according to Farside Investor data. The asset manager’s weekly outflow has now hit a record $570 million following last week’s movement of the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    Largest Bitcoin ETF withdrawal in months

    As highlighted by the founder and CEO of CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju, BlackRock’s outflow last week took it to a nine-month high. It signaled the largest weekly withdrawal by investors from BlackRock’s IBIT since around February 2025.

    The huge wave of withdrawal despite the asset manager’s strong performance on the Bitcoin ETF market has sparked debate among members of the BTC community. Many speculate that investors are taking a profit or possibly moving their capital to other assets.

    A user sees the outflow as a transfer of money to whales on a large scale. Other players on the market predict that the outflow will reverse as soon as prices resume their upward momentum.

    BlackRock’s selling has greatly impacted the general outlook of the Bitcoin ETF market as it has traded in the red since Oct. 29 to date, aside from on Nov. 6. Notably, the BTC ETF market closed negatively in the last three days of October, with $470.7 million, $488.4 million and $191.6 million in that order.

    This has kept the total outflow to less than $200 million in November, except on the fourth, when it registered an outflow of $566.4 million. The market dip turned green 48 hours later by closing with an inflow of $239.9 on Nov. 6.

    The figures show that the outflow from BlackRock, a major contributor to the ETF market, is being felt. Investors are concerned about the far-reaching effect it could have on the price outlook of Bitcoin for the rest of Q4.

    Bitcoin holds strong as BlackRock faces investor pullback

    As of press time, the Bitcoin price was changing hands at $106,175.70, which represents a 3.73% increase in the last 24 hours. 

    The coin soared from a low of $102,767.10 to hit a peak of $106,564.70 before registering a slight correction. The climb suggests that Bitcoin has the momentum to test higher levels.

    Its trading volume is also up by a massive 46.81% to $71.7 billion, indicating that market participants are anticipating a possible rally. The rekindling of interest has been traced to the progress made by U.S. lawmakers over the government shutdown.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has hinted that Strategy could be looking to increase its portfolio from the current 641,205 BTC. This might add to the bullish outlook in the Bitcoin space and reverse BlackRock’s outflow.

