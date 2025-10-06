Bitwise CIO Shares $1 Trillion Prediction for Bitcoin Funds

Advertisement

As Bitcoin continues to climb major milestones, breaking a new all-time high (ATH) at $125,388 on October 5th, industry experts are increasingly making bullish predictions for the leading cryptocurrency.

Amid growing confidence surrounding the asset, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan has made a bold prediction for Bitcoin-based investment products.

On October 6th, Hougan expressed confidence in the sustained institutional demand for Bitcoin, suggesting that the total assets under management (AUM) held by Bitcoin funds worldwide could eventually surge to $1 trillion.

Bitcoin funds achieve $200 Billion milestone

While Hougan’s prediction has sparked widespread discussion across the crypto community, it follows a major development: global Bitcoin funds have surpassed $200 billion in total assets under management.

The milestone, shared by the Bitwise Managing Director, highlights the accelerating demand for Bitcoin among institutional investors.

In less than two years since their launch, global Bitcoin AUMs have more than quadrupled since early 2024. During this period, Bitcoin has recorded a remarkable price growth of over 100% in the past year, gaining significant traction among both retail and institutional investors.

The rapid increase in Bitcoin fund AUM is largely driven by record spot BTC ETF inflows, renewed market optimism, and the growing adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

Bitcoin hits new ATH at $125,388

On Sunday, October 5th, Bitcoin reached a record-breaking high of $125,388, as the broader crypto market experienced a sharp resurgence amid the strong “Uptober” rally.

The milestone has reignited interest among skeptics while further boosting investor confidence. However, analysts have warned of a possible short-term price correction, which could temporarily slow momentum.

Still, many market watchers believe Bitcoin could maintain its uptrend and set new highs if it manages to hold above the $124,000 level on the weekly chart.

With this new ATH achieved at the very start of the “Uptober” bull run, several analysts are predicting the possibility of Bitcoin reaching $150,000 before the end of the year.