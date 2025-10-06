AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitwise CIO Shares $1 Trillion Prediction for Bitcoin Funds

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 19:36
    With Bitcoin hitting a new ATH at $125,388, BTC funds are setting new records
    Advertisement
    Bitwise CIO Shares $1 Trillion Prediction for Bitcoin Funds
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As Bitcoin continues to climb major milestones, breaking a new all-time high (ATH) at $125,388 on October 5th, industry experts are increasingly making bullish predictions for the leading cryptocurrency. 

    Amid growing confidence surrounding the asset, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan has made a bold prediction for Bitcoin-based investment products.

    On October 6th, Hougan expressed confidence in the sustained institutional demand for Bitcoin, suggesting that the total assets under management (AUM) held by Bitcoin funds worldwide could eventually surge to $1 trillion.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New Record High. Will It Reach $130K Soon?
    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest
    Michael Saylor Reveals Key Risks of Bitcoin Strategy Amid $3.9 Billion Fair Value
    Big Day for Crypto on Wall Street: Grayscale ETPs Activate ETH, SOL Staking

    Bitcoin funds achieve $200 Billion milestone

    While Hougan’s prediction has sparked widespread discussion across the crypto community, it follows a major development: global Bitcoin funds have surpassed $200 billion in total assets under management.

    The milestone, shared by the Bitwise Managing Director, highlights the accelerating demand for Bitcoin among institutional investors.

    In less than two years since their launch, global Bitcoin AUMs have more than quadrupled since early 2024. During this period, Bitcoin has recorded a remarkable price growth of over 100% in the past year, gaining significant traction among both retail and institutional investors.

    The rapid increase in Bitcoin fund AUM is largely driven by record spot BTC ETF inflows, renewed market optimism, and the growing adoption of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset.

    Bitcoin hits new ATH at $125,388

    On Sunday, October 5th, Bitcoin reached a record-breaking high of $125,388, as the broader crypto market experienced a sharp resurgence amid the strong “Uptober” rally.

    The milestone has reignited interest among skeptics while further boosting investor confidence. However, analysts have warned of a possible short-term price correction, which could temporarily slow momentum.

    Still, many market watchers believe Bitcoin could maintain its uptrend and set new highs if it manages to hold above the $124,000 level on the weekly chart.

    With this new ATH achieved at the very start of the “Uptober” bull run, several analysts are predicting the possibility of Bitcoin reaching $150,000 before the end of the year.

    #Bitcoin #Bitwise #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Uptober
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Oct 6, 2025 - 17:32
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New Record High. Will It Reach $130K Soon?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 16:41
    Crypto ETPs Log Record-Breaking Inflows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 19:36
    Bitwise CIO Shares $1 Trillion Prediction for Bitcoin Funds
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 6, 2025 - 17:32
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New Record High. Will It Reach $130K Soon?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 16:41
    Crypto ETPs Log Record-Breaking Inflows
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all