AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    12.5-Year-Old Dormant Bitcoin Address Back to Life After 82,355% Profit

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 15:54
    82,355% profit in 12.5 years as dormant Bitcoin whale makes unexpected comeback
    Advertisement
    12.5-Year-Old Dormant Bitcoin Address Back to Life After 82,355% Profit
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, the Bitcoin (BTC) price soared to a peak of $125,337.53 as the bullish crypto market rally continued. The surge in price has triggered a dormant Bitcoin address containing 691 BTC back to life. As spotted by Whale Alert, an on-chain monitoring platform, the reactivated address has sold the assets in a series of transfers.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi-era dormant Bitcoin awakens

    Notably, the total value of the asset is $86,437,802, as it was sold at an average price of $125,056.15 per coin. This strategic sale by the address, which did not record any transactions between 2012 and 2013, resulted in a staggering 82,355% profit.

    The address is obviously an old Bitcoin wallet, and the asset was acquired in the early days of BTC mining, when the asset traded far below $1,000. Such addresses usually attract market attention given the length of time that the investor has held on to it without making any sell move.

    The sold coins from the Satoshi era are gaining significant attention as this month marks 17 years since the Bitcoin white paper. Industry stakeholders recall that Satoshi Nakamoto had, on Oct. 31, 2008, sent an email entitled "Bitcoin P2P e-cash paper" to cryptography enthusiasts.

    That email laid the foundation for the enormous profit that this reactivated Bitcoin address has benefited from in the last couple of hours.    

    Aside from this Satoshi-era holder, other Bitcoin whales have also made some sales. In the last 48 hours, a few hours after Bitcoin flipped $123,400, a whale transferred 1,550 BTC valued at approximately $200 million to Binance.

    The move appears to confirm what VanEck’s Head of Digital Asset Research, Matthew Sigel, stated about exchanges being short of Bitcoin. Although Sigel did not name any specific exchange, he hinted that the reserves of most exchanges were in decline. He said VanEck had received calls from exchanges demanding to buy Bitcoin, a development that suggests scarcity.

    Whale action confirms exchange reserves fall

    As of press time, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $124,545.23, representing a 1.22% increase in the last 24 hours. However, the trading volume has dipped by 13.55% to $59.5 billion as the market signals overbought conditions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BTC is currently 82.47.

    Regardless, the momentum remains bullish, and market watchers are predicting that if the asset stabilizes above $125,559, it could target $135,000. There are speculations that the asset could hit $150,000 before the end of 2025.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:45
    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators as Title Sponsor in 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:54
    12.5-Year-Old Dormant Bitcoin Address Back to Life After 82,355% Profit
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Oct 6, 2025 - 15:45
    Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, XRP Next? Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Massive Fight Begins — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all