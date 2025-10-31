AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's Biggest Critic Schiff Calls Saylor's Strategy Report “Fraud”

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 15:32
    Peter Schiff has criticized Saylor’s Strategy for its earnings report, claiming that the growth of its stock is not attributable to genuine business performance but only to its “better-than-expected earnings.”
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Biggest Critic Schiff Calls Saylor's Strategy Report “Fraud”
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, the longtime Bitcoin critic and gold advocate, has once again thrown his regular jab at the Bitcoin ecosystem, particularly targeting the largest Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

    Advertisement

    On Friday, October 31, Schiff published a post discrediting Saylor’s Strategy earnings report, claiming that it is not as genuine as it presents itself. In his post, the Bitcoin critic argued that MicroStrategy’s so-called “earnings” are just paper gains tied to Bitcoin’s recent rally, not a genuine positive business performance.

    Peter Schiff emphasized that the firm’s 2025 outlook is built entirely on the assumption that Bitcoin will keep rising, which makes its earnings report a considerable fraud.

    HOT Stories
    Seasoned Traders Exiting XRP
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF Launch Date Finally Revealed, 'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Breaks Silence With 'Bubble' Warning as Bitcoin Bulls Face 600% Liquidation Imbalance
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest

    The anti-Bitcoin speaker voiced his criticism shortly after MicroStrategy’s stock jumped nearly 7%, which he considers as stronger-than-expected quarterly results and bullish guidance for the year.

    Advertisement

    While the crypto community and the traditional finance landscape had applauded Strategy for its impressive growth and quarterly performance, Schiff is not convinced that the profit numbers are duly merited. As always, Schiff accused the company of masking speculation as profitability, reigniting his long-running war of words with the Bitcoin community.

    Crypto community frowns at Schiff on new $MSTR take

    Schiff’s criticism of MSTR’s quarterly performance has not been welcomed by the crypto community, and commentators have fired back, condemning Schiff’s previous business ventures.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 10/27/2025 - 12:14
    BREAKING: Strategy Snaps Up $43 Million Worth of Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Many argued that MicroStrategy isn’t pretending to be a software company anymore; they stressed that it’s essentially a publicly traded Bitcoin ETF with a Nasdaq ticker. In their view, the market is valuing MicroStrategy exactly as it should. They consider Strategy a high-risk, high-reward bet on Bitcoin.

    Moreover, others pointed out that while Schiff sees Bitcoin appreciation as “fraudulent,” he celebrates gold’s value when it rises, calling it a contradiction that can’t be overlooked.

    They argued that Schiff’s traditional approach misses how modern companies are evolving, with Bitcoin now being treated as a treasury reserve rather than just a speculative asset.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff #MicroStrategy
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:42
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 31
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 15:38
    Peter Schiff Admits MSTR Rising as Strategy Records $20 Billion BTC Gain
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all