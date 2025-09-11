Bitcoin Whale From Satoshi Era Breaks Silence With 640,000% Profit After 13 Years

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to Arkham, a wallet that had not been used for over 13 years, suddenly transferred some of its balance, showing that some of the biggest crypto fortunes were made back when Satoshi Nakamoto was still online.

Advertisement

The address received 312 BTC in 2012, at an average price of $12.22 per coin. At that time, the stash was worth just over $5,400. At today's market rate, the same coins are valued at over $35 million.

This week, the wallet was split into two parts: 132.03 BTC worth about $15.6 million went to a new address, while 5 BTC worth roughly $570,000 were sent directly to Kraken. The other 307.79 BTC coins stayed as they were.

Advertisement

The transaction history shows that this wallet was used in the early days of the network. At that time, Bitcoin was mainly used by developers, enthusiasts and experimental platforms like SatoshiDice.

13 years later

Since these times, the wallet has only had a few small traces of dust from phishing and mixing services, but nothing significant has happened until now.

At first, whale trackers showed three separate awakenings of wallets containing 300 BTC and 444 BTC. Looking more closely, we can see that these flows are all part of the same group. They are reorganizing coins that had not been touched for over 10 years.

The level of appreciation is incredible. From less than $10,000 invested in 2012, the wallet now holds tens of millions of dollars — a profit of more than 640,000%.