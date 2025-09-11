Advertisement
    Bitcoin Whale From Satoshi Era Breaks Silence With 640,000% Profit After 13 Years

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 14:43
    Satoshi-era whale reawakens with 640,000% profit, major US exchange involved
    According to Arkham, a wallet that had not been used for over 13 years, suddenly transferred some of its balance, showing that some of the biggest crypto fortunes were made back when Satoshi Nakamoto was still online.

    The address received 312 BTC in 2012, at an average price of $12.22 per coin. At that time, the stash was worth just over $5,400. At today's market rate, the same coins are valued at over $35 million. 

    This week, the wallet was split into two parts: 132.03 BTC worth about $15.6 million went to a new address, while 5 BTC worth roughly $570,000 were sent directly to Kraken. The other 307.79 BTC coins stayed as they were.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The transaction history shows that this wallet was used in the early days of the network. At that time, Bitcoin was mainly used by developers, enthusiasts and experimental platforms like SatoshiDice

    13 years later

    Since these times, the wallet has only had a few small traces of dust from phishing and mixing services, but nothing significant has happened until now.

    At first, whale trackers showed three separate awakenings of wallets containing 300 BTC and 444 BTC. Looking more closely, we can see that these flows are all part of the same group. They are reorganizing coins that had not been touched for over 10 years.

    The level of appreciation is incredible. From less than $10,000 invested in 2012, the wallet now holds tens of millions of dollars — a profit of more than 640,000%. 

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
