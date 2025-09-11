Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Loses 'Digital Gold' Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 13:28
    Bitcoin turns into pure risk asset, leaving "digital gold" role behind, says Bloomberg's McGlone
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Loses 'Digital Gold' Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's role in financial markets is changing, and there are some numbers that make this very clear. Michael McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence strategist, pointed out that as of Sept. 10, the 48-month correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached 0.5598, its highest point on record. 

    Advertisement

    To put it simply, the leading cryptocurrency is now more closely linked to equities than ever before. It is not really a store of value any more but rather a risky investment that is tied to the performance of stocks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/11/2025 - 09:29
    Bitcoin Can't Be Printed or Controlled: Key Reason to HODL BTC From Jeremie Davinci
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Tom Lee: 'Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Friends'
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ripple's RLUSD's $200 Million Surge, Dogecoin's Big $0.24 Surprise, Ethereum's Calm Before $5,000 Storm
    Who’s Selling Shiba Inu? Ripple Partners with Spanish Banking Giant, Meme Coin ETFs Era to Start with Dogecoin — Crypto News Digest
    SEC Chair: Crypto's Time Has Come

    Back in 2017 and 2018, the correlation was well below 0.2, meaning that Bitcoin was doing its own thing with its own cycles, while stocks were marching to a different drum.l

    Advertisement

    That picture has changed a lot since late 2019, when the correlation started climbing steadily, first because of all the money from the pandemic and then because of the Federal Reserve's tightening and easing policies. 

    Article image
    Source: Michael McGlone

    The latest data shows that Bitcoin's beta against the S&P has been consistently trading above 10, peaking near 17 this year. This means that for every percentage point move in stocks, Bitcoin has been swinging many multiples more.

    No more "digital gold?"

    As Bloomberg's chart shows, Bitcoin's performance against gold has crossed above 30 in 2025. In contrast, the classic safe haven has remained stable. 

    The numbers confirm what traders have long suspected: Bitcoin is no longer the "digital gold" it was marketed as a decade ago. It has evolved into a highly sensitive barometer of risk appetite.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/11/2025 - 07:36
    John Lennon's Son Praises Bitcoin Against Money Printing
    ByYuri Molchan

    Thus, investors, who expect Bitcoin to protect them when things go wrong, are about to be disappointed. If the reading is indeed close to 0.6, it shows that Bitcoin is a beta to the NASDAQ or Russell 2000, not gold.

    #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 11, 2025 - 13:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 11
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:44
    Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ueno Bank Brings Its 2.2M Customers Quantum-Resistant Banking with SignQuantum and QANplatform
    KuCoin Partners with Golf Icon Adam Scott as Global Brand Ambassador
    Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave of Global Icons Ahead of Debut During KBW
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 13:28
    Bitcoin Loses 'Digital Gold' Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 11, 2025 - 13:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 11
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 12:44
    Binance’s CZ Reveals Best Way to Improve Economy, Hinting At Crypto Reserve
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all