Bitcoin Can't Be Printed or Controlled – Key Reason to HODL BTC from Jeremie Davinci

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Early Bitcoin adopter and millionaire Jeremie Davinci has addressed the crypto community with an important message regarding BTC.

Referring to the major virtues of Bitcoin, Davinci explained why it is important to hodl it.

Key reason to HODL Bitcoin from Davinci

Jeremie Davinci reminded the community that Bitcoin is a scarce asset limited to 21 million coins. Therefore, it is impossible to produce more than that amount, and it is immune to inflation.

Advertisement

Besides, Davinci made a reminder and BTC’s decentralized nature: “Bitcoin can’t be printed, can’t be inflated, can’t be controlled.” This is the key reason why the community holds BTC: “That’s why we HODL it.”

#Bitcoin can’t be printed, can’t be inflated, can’t be controlled. That’s why we HODL it. — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) September 11, 2025

iPhone gets cheaper in Bitcoin

In an earlier tweet, Bitcoin educator Davinci mentioned that over time, Apple’s iPhone has become cheaper to buy in Bitcoin prices. He said that while 10 years ago, an iPhone cost approximately 2.66 BTC, now, in 2025, this popular Apple gadget can be bought for roughly $0.006 Bitcoin.

10 years ago, an iPhone cost ~2.66 BTC.



Today, the latest base model iPhone costs just ~0.006 BTC! — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) September 10, 2025

Earlier this week, the crypto community hyped Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro line. One of the phones on that line was released in orange – the Bitcoin color.