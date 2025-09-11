Advertisement
    Bitcoin Can't Be Printed or Controlled – Key Reason to HODL BTC from Jeremie Davinci

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 9:29
    Jeremie Davinci reveals major reason for holding Bitcoin
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Early Bitcoin adopter and millionaire Jeremie Davinci has addressed the crypto community with an important message regarding BTC.

    Referring to the major virtues of Bitcoin, Davinci explained why it is important to hodl it.

    Key reason to HODL Bitcoin from Davinci

    Jeremie Davinci reminded the community that Bitcoin is a scarce asset limited to 21 million coins. Therefore, it is impossible to produce more than that amount, and it is immune to inflation.

    Besides, Davinci made a reminder and BTC’s decentralized nature: “Bitcoin can’t be printed, can’t be inflated, can’t be controlled.” This is the key reason why the community holds BTC: “That’s why we HODL it.”

    iPhone gets cheaper in Bitcoin

    In an earlier tweet, Bitcoin educator Davinci mentioned that over time, Apple’s iPhone has become cheaper to buy in Bitcoin prices. He said that while 10 years ago, an iPhone cost approximately 2.66 BTC, now, in 2025, this popular Apple gadget can be bought for roughly $0.006 Bitcoin.

    Earlier this week, the crypto community hyped Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro line. One of the phones on that line was released in orange – the Bitcoin color.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
