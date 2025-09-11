Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 13:23
    Can traders expect local decline from Bitcoin (BTC) to $113,000 zone soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All top 10 coins are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.54% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $114,462. If the daily bar closes around the support, there is a chance to see a test of the $113,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's candle's peak. If it happens near it or even above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $115,000-$116,000 range over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto is going up. However, the price is far from support and resistance levels, which means buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $113,000-$117,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $114,334 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
