Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 11

All top 10 coins are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.54% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $114,462. If the daily bar closes around the support, there is a chance to see a test of the $113,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's candle's peak. If it happens near it or even above, the upward move is likely to continue to the $115,000-$116,000 range over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto is going up. However, the price is far from support and resistance levels, which means buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $113,000-$117,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $114,334 at press time.