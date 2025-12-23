Advertisement
    Solana Down 35% in 2025, Yet It Didn't Fail

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 16:14
    2025 marks a strong year for Solana despite a price drop of 35% in the time frame.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana saw gains of 919% and 85.68% in the previous years of 2023 and 2024, respectively, following its 94% crash in 2022.

    2025 began on a positive note for Solana, as it reached an all time high of $295 on Jan. 19 before dropping. Solana resumed its rally again in April from a low of $95, rising for five out of six months to reach a high of $263 in September.

    A bearish Q4 saw Solana's gains reversed, declining all through October and November, with December already set in losses.

    At the time of writing, Solana was trading down 3.9% in the last 24 hours to $122 and down 35% on a yearly basis, according to CoinGecko data.

    2025 marks strong year for Solana

    Solana researcher "nxxn" highlights that 2025 marks a strong year for Solana despite its negative price performance. In a recent tweet, "nxxn" outlines a slew of milestones achieved for Solana in the year 2025, including multiple Solana ETF launches, Kalshi prediction markets integrated with Solana, Solana Seeker launched and FireDancer going live on mainnet.

    Ondo Finance will allow 24/7 trading of stocks and ETFs with near-instant settlement on Solana in early 2026, building on its existing $365 million in tokenized assets.

    In the past week, Coinbase announced it was expanding its in-app DEX trading to include Solana-based tokens, integrating Jupiter, which is Solana’s largest DEX aggregator, directly into the Coinbase interface.

    Millions of assets across Solana are now accessible by default on the Coinbase platform, with plans to expand DEX integration to additional networks over time.

