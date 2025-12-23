Solana Down 35% in 2025, Yet It Didn't Fail

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana saw gains of 919% and 85.68% in the previous years of 2023 and 2024, respectively, following its 94% crash in 2022.

Advertisement

2025 began on a positive note for Solana, as it reached an all time high of $295 on Jan. 19 before dropping. Solana resumed its rally again in April from a low of $95, rising for five out of six months to reach a high of $263 in September.

A bearish Q4 saw Solana's gains reversed, declining all through October and November, with December already set in losses.

At the time of writing, Solana was trading down 3.9% in the last 24 hours to $122 and down 35% on a yearly basis, according to CoinGecko data.

Advertisement

2025 marks strong year for Solana

Solana researcher "nxxn" highlights that 2025 marks a strong year for Solana despite its negative price performance. In a recent tweet, "nxxn" outlines a slew of milestones achieved for Solana in the year 2025, including multiple Solana ETF launches, Kalshi prediction markets integrated with Solana, Solana Seeker launched and FireDancer going live on mainnet.

Solana performance is negative this year



But here’s what Solana has actually accomplished:



• Multiple SOL ETFs approved & launched

• Firedancer live on mainnet

• Kalshi prediction markets integrated with Solana

• Coinbase integrated with Solana

• Solana Seeker launched

•… pic.twitter.com/AyjB2WKcHe — nxxn (@sol_nxxn) December 23, 2025

Ondo Finance will allow 24/7 trading of stocks and ETFs with near-instant settlement on Solana in early 2026, building on its existing $365 million in tokenized assets.

Advertisement

In the past week, Coinbase announced it was expanding its in-app DEX trading to include Solana-based tokens, integrating Jupiter, which is Solana’s largest DEX aggregator, directly into the Coinbase interface.

Millions of assets across Solana are now accessible by default on the Coinbase platform, with plans to expand DEX integration to additional networks over time.