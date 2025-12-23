Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 23/12/2025 - 16:06
    Can the correction of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $85,000 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are under sellers' control, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.63% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is near the local support of $87,010. If the daily bar closes below that mark, traders may expect an ongoing decline to the $86,000 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is far from the key levels. 

    As none of the sides is dominating, sideways trading in the range of $86,000-$89,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume keeps falling, which means there are low chances to expect sharp moves soon. All in all, traders may witness consolidation in the zone of $84,000-$90,000 until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,170 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
