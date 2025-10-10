Bitcoin Veteran Rejects Cardano's Value, But Price Prediction Shows $2 ADA Scenario

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Adam Back, one of the few people mentioned in the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto himself, has ended speculations about Cardano’s academic impact.

Responding to a discussion online, Back said he has "not noticed anything of value" coming from Cardano’s many research papers, calling the effort more of a marketing strategy than real innovation.

Interestingly, marketing is something that Charles Hoskinson, creator and leader of Cardano, previously marked as a weak point for the ADA blockchain.

Didn't notice anything of value, which is interesting in itself as they hired real academic researchers, as a sort of academic credentialism marketing spend. October 10, 2025

One may recall how, previously, Back noted that Cardano’s team had strong academic knowledge, but he also warned that proof-of-stake systems "do not work" in practice.

His latest remarks show that his opinion on the project has not improved, even despite the efforts of Cardano's development team, to impose a narrative of it becoming the ultimate Bitcoin layer-2 solution.

New Cardano (ADA) price prediction made

While Cardano faces criticism from one of the most respected voices in the Bitcoin community, price analysts remain focused on the charts. Ali Martinez, a well-known market commentator, posted a technical setup showing ADA trading around $0.80, with a key support level at $0.69.

For the analyst, this level could be the best dip to buy before a possible rally toward $2. The chart highlights a large consolidation pattern, with upside targets at $1.30, $1.70 and close to $2 if the breakout is confirmed.

So, on one side, Back dismisses Cardano’s contribution to the wider crypto industry. On the other, technical analysis points to a possible strong rebound in price. It leaves all to ADA’s next move to show whether investor confidence follows fundamentals or short-term market signals.