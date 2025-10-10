AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Veteran Rejects Cardano's Value, But Price Prediction Shows $2 ADA Scenario

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 15:34
    Adam Back, man from Bitcoin white paper, ends speculations about Cardano (ADA) value
    Adam Back, one of the few people mentioned in the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto himself, has ended speculations about Cardano’s academic impact. 

    Responding to a discussion online, Back said he has "not noticed anything of value" coming from Cardano’s many research papers, calling the effort more of a marketing strategy than real innovation.

    Interestingly, marketing is something that Charles Hoskinson, creator and leader of Cardano, previously marked as a weak point for the ADA blockchain.

    One may recall how, previously, Back noted that Cardano’s team had strong academic knowledge, but he also warned that proof-of-stake systems "do not work" in practice. 

    His latest remarks show that his opinion on the project has not improved, even despite the efforts of Cardano's development team, to impose a narrative of it becoming the ultimate Bitcoin layer-2 solution.

    New Cardano (ADA) price prediction made

    While Cardano faces criticism from one of the most respected voices in the Bitcoin community, price analysts remain focused on the charts. Ali Martinez, a well-known market commentator, posted a technical setup showing ADA trading around $0.80, with a key support level at $0.69. 

    For the analyst, this level could be the best dip to buy before a possible rally toward $2. The chart highlights a large consolidation pattern, with upside targets at $1.30, $1.70 and close to $2 if the breakout is confirmed.

    Source: Ali Martinez

    So, on one side, Back dismisses Cardano’s contribution to the wider crypto industry. On the other, technical analysis points to a possible strong rebound in price. It leaves all to ADA’s next move to show whether investor confidence follows fundamentals or short-term market signals.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Adam Back #Bitcoin whitepaper
