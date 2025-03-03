Bitcoin to Do Better Than $150,000 This Year: Fundstrat’s Expert Tom Lee

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Tom Lee, Fundstrat Capital’s head of research and a regular contributor to CNBC’s Fast Money, has spoken to CNBC’s Squawk Box this time, talking to them about the prospects of Bitcoin for this year as 2025 continues to unwrap.

He stated that Bitcoin may hit the bottom this week, along with the equities market.

Bitcoin to do a lot better than $150,000 this year: Tom Lee

When talking about Bitcoin, Lee referred to the earlier prediction of Fundstrat’s tech analyst, who said that the world’s largest cryptocurrency was poised to go down to $52,000 or at least to the $70,000 zone by mid-January before it would resume rallying. The analyst called it a “cyclical downturn,” which may last until the end of March.

Advertisement

That prediction was made in the middle of January, a week before Donald Trump’s inauguration, when Bitcoin was changing hands at $96,500 after falling from $103,000 to $91,290 within just a couple of days.

Now, Tom Lee has stated that he expects Bitcoin “to do better than $150,000” this year. That aligns with Lee’s prediction for last year, when he said BTC would go over $100,000 and might reach $150,000 per coin.

The host, Joe Kernen ironically asked if Lee meant $150,000 US dollars and not some other cheaper currency. Lee explained his expectation about Bitcoin soaring later in this year, saying that “it is a lot more widely held” now and “if Citadel starts trading it, it starts to have more broad acceptance.”

When talking about Citadel, Lee spoke about Citadel Securities which is now reportedly considering becoming a major liquidity provider for large cryptocurrency exchanges. Previously, the company was rather cautious about entering the cryptocurrency space.

US Strategic Crypto Reserve approved

On Sunday, US president published an X post to spread the word about finally approving the creation of the strategic cryptocurrency reserve for the US.

At the core of this reserve, will be the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, as well as Ethereum, XRP, ADA, and SOL. The prices of these coins printed double-digit gains. BTC soared by 11.33% - from $85,600 to the $95,300 zone. By now, Bitcoin has rolled back a little, changing hands at $93,160.

XRP soared by 34.28%, hitting $3.02 for a brief moment and then crashing by 11% and is now trading at $2.69.