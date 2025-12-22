Dogecoin's Wild 53,255% Futures Market Surge, What's Behind It?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin has seen its futures activity pick up notably well in the last 24 hours, with volumes rising across major exchanges and platforms.

Most notably, Dogecoin has seen its futures volume surge as much as 53,255% in the last 24 hours on the Bitmex crypto exchange, reaching $260.34 million, according to CoinGlass data.

The surge in Dogecoin futures activity comes as traders position into the year's end. According to a recent report by 10x Research, year-end liquidity seems to be evaporating across crypto markets, but the implications might go well beyond quiet holiday trading.

Futures positioning, ETF flows and options markets are sending a coordinated signal about how traders are de-risking as 2025 wraps up.

Following a sharp rise last Friday, reaching a high of $0.1334, Dogecoin has consolidated within a very tight range. Dogecoin is currently trading between $0.128 and $0.134.

At press time, Dogecoin was trading up 0.84% in the last 24 hours to $0.132 and down 2.81% weekly.

After rising for most of Q3, Dogecoin is marking a bearish Q4, down since October, and will mark the third consecutive red month.

Dogecoin is down 58.5% on a yearly basis according to CoinGecko data, with bulls now striving hard for it to mark a positive year close, but it seems that time might not be on their side, with just nine days remaining to complete 2025.

What's coming in 2026?

House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate arm, says it will continue to advance its mandate to establish Dogecoin as an everyday currency through a suite of planned B2B and B2C payment solutions, with announcements and initial rollouts to begin in Q1 next year.