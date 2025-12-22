Advertisement
    XRP Gets the Money: Weekly Inflows Jump 34% While US Investors Pull Back

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 22/12/2025 - 14:40
    XRP just became the only big winner in CoinShares' flows this week, with $62.9 million in, up 34% from last week, while crypto funds bled $952 million amid Clarity Act delays.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    While the crypto fund complex just printed its first weekly outflow in four weeks, one line stayed green and even got bigger: XRP.

    Fresh CoinShares' data for the week available shows digital-asset investment products losing $952 million, with Bitcoin taking $460 million of that hit, and Ethereum led the exits with $555.1 million, a pattern CoinShares ties to Clarity Act delays and the return of "whale selling" anxiety.

    Inside that red week, XRP pulled in $62.9 million. That is a 34% jump from the prior week’s $46.9 million and the largest positive figure on the table, ahead of Solana’s $48.5 million. Month-to-date, XRP is sitting at $354.6 million of inflows, with $3.244 billion year-to-date and about $2.946 billion in assets under management.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    U.S. spot ETF figures, as of Friday, tell a similar story in a different wrapper: total XRP spot ETFs logged $13.21 million in daily net inflow on Dec. 19, pushing cumulative net inflow to $1.07 billion, with total net assets at $1.21 billion and $58.90 million traded on the day. On the weekly view, Dec. 19 shows $82.04 million of net inflow, with $213.86 million in value traded.

    How does XRP price react?

    The price is not screaming yet, as XRP is drifting around $1.93 on Monday afternoon, after printing a $1.9381 high on the hourly chart. 

    The bigger tell is positioning: when the market is pulling money from Bitcoin and Ethereum, but still allocating fresh capital to XRP, institutions are signaling where they think regulatory time is being spent — and which coins they want exposure to while Washington keeps the calendar open.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
