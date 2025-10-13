AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Still Down 25% vs Gold': Schiff Calls Recovery Dead Cat Bounce

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 14:29
    Peter Schiff warns that Bitcoin's $114,000 bounce is dead cat as gold hits $4,080 and silver $51.6
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Still Down 25% vs Gold': Schiff Calls Recovery Dead Cat Bounce
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin’s move back above $114,000 after the weekend flush looks less like a comeback and more like the classic dead cat bounce if you listen to Peter Schiff, who was quick to remind everyone that in gold terms, BTC is still down 25% since its August peak and that the only assets printing new highs are the "boring ones" he has been talking about for decades — gold and silver.

    Advertisement

    The former punched through $4,080 this morning, and the latter made it to $51.60, both setting fresh records while crypto traders are still licking their wounds from the $16 billion liquidation cycle that dragged Bitcoin from $122,000 down to $100,600 in hours. 

    Schiff called it what he always does — "a bubble dressed up as digital gold" — saying the blockchain story has run out of chain and that anyone holding through this bounce is fooling themselves.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin price outlook

    The chart lines up with his take — a violent drop, a thin rebound, still trading $7,500 below where it sat last week. ETF inflows have stalled, whales have been unloading into weakness, and options desks now frame $113,000-$115,000 as nothing more than a holding zone. 

    Metals, meanwhile, keep attracting capital, with gold adding close to 10% in the last month and silver more than 12%, numbers that Schiff can now throw into every crypto debate as proof that "boring" is where the real money gets made.

    Sell Bitcoin into any strength, stop confusing volatility with value and stack something that does not need a bounce to prove its worth — that has always been Schiff's propaganda.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:53
    Top XRP Trader Reveals How He Got Lucky During Brutal $16 Billion Crypto Market Crash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:07
    Ethereum Versus Cardano: Big Truth on MEV Loophole in Spotlight
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 14:29
    'Bitcoin Still Down 25% vs Gold': Schiff Calls Recovery Dead Cat Bounce
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:53
    Top XRP Trader Reveals How He Got Lucky During Brutal $16 Billion Crypto Market Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 13:07
    Ethereum Versus Cardano: Big Truth on MEV Loophole in Spotlight
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all