Bitcoin’s move back above $114,000 after the weekend flush looks less like a comeback and more like the classic dead cat bounce if you listen to Peter Schiff, who was quick to remind everyone that in gold terms, BTC is still down 25% since its August peak and that the only assets printing new highs are the "boring ones" he has been talking about for decades — gold and silver.

The former punched through $4,080 this morning, and the latter made it to $51.60, both setting fresh records while crypto traders are still licking their wounds from the $16 billion liquidation cycle that dragged Bitcoin from $122,000 down to $100,600 in hours.

Schiff called it what he always does — "a bubble dressed up as digital gold" — saying the blockchain story has run out of chain and that anyone holding through this bounce is fooling themselves.

Bitcoin price outlook

The chart lines up with his take — a violent drop, a thin rebound, still trading $7,500 below where it sat last week. ETF inflows have stalled, whales have been unloading into weakness, and options desks now frame $113,000-$115,000 as nothing more than a holding zone.

Metals, meanwhile, keep attracting capital, with gold adding close to 10% in the last month and silver more than 12%, numbers that Schiff can now throw into every crypto debate as proof that "boring" is where the real money gets made.

Sell Bitcoin into any strength, stop confusing volatility with value and stack something that does not need a bounce to prove its worth — that has always been Schiff's propaganda.