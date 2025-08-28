Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 28/08/2025 - 14:27
    Bitcoin recently fell to lowest level in weeks
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has flashed a rare death cross, as this is not occurring on its charts but rather on a key indicator.

    Advertisement

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, the Bitcoin MVRV Momentum indicator has recently formed a death cross with implications for Bitcoin price momentum. MVRV estimates the ratio of Bitcoin's market cap to its realized cap, which indicates whether the price is overvalued or not. A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, a bearish indication.

    Ali stated that the death cross on this key indicator might imply a macro momentum reversal from positive to negative: "A recent death cross in the Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Momentum indicator signals a macro momentum reversal from positive to negative."

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/16/2025 - 14:10
    Bitcoin to $144,000? BTC Faces Next Big Test at This Key Level
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Did Strategy's Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?
    RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform
    XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?
    Ripple CEO Presents His XRP Credit Card, BlackRock Buys Ethereum Dip, 500 Million Dogecoin Stuns Binance — Crypto News Digest

    Bitcoin dipped to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks after the token retreated from the record high set in mid-August.

    What's next?

    Bitcoin extended its drop to a low of $108,670 on Tuesday before rebounding. The price reached an intraday high of $113,364 and currently trades at $112,850, up 1.34% in the last 24 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/27/2025 - 14:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    According to CryptoQuant, the $109,000 to $112,000 range remains a critical support zone for Bitcoin in the short term. A weekly close above here could strengthen Bitcoin's upward momentum, while a close below it may accelerate the recent drop.

    Below here, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin is holding above an accumulation zone, which has been since December 2024 in the range of $93,000 and $110,000. On the other hand, on-chain data highlights $113,600 and $115,600 as likely resistance levels for the Bitcoin price going forward.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:21
    SHIB Skyrockets 1,309% With Millions of SHIB Mysteriously Moved
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:13
    +20,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Massive Exchange Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time
    BTC Miner Unveils More Revenue Options for Bitcoiners and Altcoiners
    DEAL Mining Introduces New Income Options for Crypto Newcomers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:27
    Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:21
    SHIB Skyrockets 1,309% With Millions of SHIB Mysteriously Moved
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 28, 2025 - 14:13
    +20,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Massive Exchange Spike
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all