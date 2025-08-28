Bitcoin Rare Indicator Signals Death Cross: Will History Repeat Itself?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin (BTC) has flashed a rare death cross, as this is not occurring on its charts but rather on a key indicator.

According to Ali, a crypto analyst, the Bitcoin MVRV Momentum indicator has recently formed a death cross with implications for Bitcoin price momentum. MVRV estimates the ratio of Bitcoin's market cap to its realized cap, which indicates whether the price is overvalued or not. A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average, a bearish indication.

A recent death cross in the Bitcoin $BTC MVRV Momentum indicator signals a macro momentum reversal from positive to negative. pic.twitter.com/m0FCqOMD3v — Ali (@ali_charts) August 27, 2025

Ali stated that the death cross on this key indicator might imply a macro momentum reversal from positive to negative: "A recent death cross in the Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Momentum indicator signals a macro momentum reversal from positive to negative."

Bitcoin dipped to its lowest level in nearly seven weeks after the token retreated from the record high set in mid-August.

What's next?

Bitcoin extended its drop to a low of $108,670 on Tuesday before rebounding. The price reached an intraday high of $113,364 and currently trades at $112,850, up 1.34% in the last 24 hours.

According to CryptoQuant, the $109,000 to $112,000 range remains a critical support zone for Bitcoin in the short term. A weekly close above here could strengthen Bitcoin's upward momentum, while a close below it may accelerate the recent drop.

Below here, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin is holding above an accumulation zone, which has been since December 2024 in the range of $93,000 and $110,000. On the other hand, on-chain data highlights $113,600 and $115,600 as likely resistance levels for the Bitcoin price going forward.